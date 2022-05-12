Actor Denzel Washington gave a commencement speech in 2011 at the University of Pennsylvania. Here are some excerpts applicable to the Class of 2022:
I found that nothing in life is worthwhile unless you take risks. Nothing.
Nelson Mandela said, “There is no passion to be found playing small and settling for a life that’s less than the one you’re capable of living.”
When you were applying to college, picking your major, and deciding what you want to do with life, I bet people told you to make sure you have something to fall back on.
I never understood that concept—having something to fall back on. If I’m going to fall, I don’t want to fall back on anything, except my faith. I want to fall forward. I figure at least this way I’ll see what I’m going to hit.
Fall forward!
Reggie Jackson struck out 2,597 times in his career—the most in baseball history. He is also a member of the Hall of Fame.
Fall forward!
How many failed experiments did Thomas Edison conduct before discovering the light bulb?
Fall forward!
Every failed experiment is one step closer to success. You’ve got to take risks.
You will fail at some point in your life. Accept it. You will lose. You will embarrass yourself. You will suck at something. Embrace it because it’s inevitable, and I should know.
Early in my career, I auditioned for a part in a Broadway musical. Perfect role for me, I thought… except for the fact that I can’t sing. I didn’t get the job. The second part of the audition was acting. Maybe I can’t sing, but I can act, I thought. I didn’t get the job.
I didn’t quit. I didn’t fall back. I walked out to prepare for the next audition, and the next audition, and the next audition.
I prayed, and I prayed, and I prayed; but I continued to fail, and fail, and fail.
But it didn’t matter. There’s an old saying that says, “If you hang around the barbershop long enough, eventually you’re going to get a haircut.” In other words, you might catch a break.
The point is, every graduate has the training and the talent to succeed, but do you have the guts to fail?
My second point is that if you don’t fail, you’re not even trying. To get something you never had, you have to do something you never did.
You’ve invested a lot in your education, and people have invested in you. The world needs your talents.
You got to get out there. You got to give it everything you got—whether it’s your time, talent, prayers, or treasures. Remember, you will never see a U-Haul behind a hearse; you can’t take it with you. The Egyptians tried it, and all they got was robbed.
Some of you will be business majors, theologians, nurses, or sociologists. Some of you have money, some have patience, some have kindness, some have love, and some have the gift of long-suffering. Whatever your gift is… what are you going to do with it?
Sometimes failure is the best way to figure out where you’re going. Your life will never be a straight path.
So not only take risks, but be open to life, accept new views, be open to new opinions, and be willing to speak out… even though you’re scared stiff.
It may be frightening, but it will also be rewarding; because the chances you take, the people you meet, the people you love, and the faith you have—that’s what’s going to define you.
So, class. This is your mission: never be discouraged; never hold back; give everything you’ve got.
And when you fall… fall forward!
