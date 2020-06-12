Parents are the child’s introduction to the world. What they see you do is as important as what they hear you say.
It can be hard to talk to your children about racism. But, ignoring or avoiding the topic isn’t protecting children, it’s leaving them exposed to bias that exists wherever we live.
Like language, prejudice is learned over time. In helping your child recognize and confront racial bias, you should first consider your own.
The way children understand the world evolves as they grow. When a child is very young, you have the opportunity to gently lay the foundation of their worldview.
(1) Recognize and celebrate differences. Although people may look different, point out the things we have in common.
(2) Be open. Don’t shush your child, or he will start to believe it is a taboo topic.
(3) Use fairness. Talk about racism as unfair, and that’s why we need to work together to make it better.
Older children are better at talking about their feelings and are eager for answers.
(1) Be curious. Listen and ask questions.
(2) Discuss the media together. Find opportunities to explore examples of stereotypes and racial bias.
(3) Talk openly. Having honest and open discussions about racism, diversity, and inclusivity builds trust with your children.
Teens can understand abstract concepts more clearly and express their views. They may know more than you think they do and have strong emotions on the topic.
(1) Know what they know. Find out what your children know about racism and discrimination.
(2) Ask questions about what they think and introduce them to different perspectives to help expand their understanding.
(3) Encourage action. Urge them to respond and engage with racial issues.
Celebrate diversity. Find ways to introduce your child to diverse cultures and people from different races and ethnicities. Such positive interactions with other racial and social groups early on help decrease prejudice and encourages more cross-group friendships.
Take every opportunity to challenge racism, demonstrate kindness, and stand up for every person’s right to be treated with dignity and respect.
There are no others, just other people. Being silent cannot be an option.
