Homework has often been linked to student achievement, promoting the idea that children who complete it will do better in school. Also, research suggests it can influence academic achievement (like test scores).
However, we don’t really know how much homework is appropriate for particular ages and the best types of homework to maximize learning.
When it comes to parent involvement, you should help your child see their homework as an opportunity to learn, rather than perform.
Instead of ensuring your child completes their homework, it is more effective to support your child in increasing confidence to complete homework tasks independently. Here are four ways you can do this:
Praise and encourage your child. Your positivity will make a difference to your child’s approach to homework, and learning in general. Your presence and support will create a positive learning environment. If necessary, sit next to them, ask questions, and urge them to discuss what they are learning.
And whatever you do, keep your negative emotions in check, and your conversations positive.
Model learning behavior. Many teachers model what they would like their students to do. So, if a child has a problem they can’t work out, you can sit down and model how you would do it, then complete the next one together, and then have your child do it on their own.
Create a homework plan. When your child becomes overly frustrated with their homework, do not force them. Instead, together create a plan to best tackle it. Here are some tips:
• read and understand the homework task;
• break the homework task into smaller, logical chunks;
• discuss how much time is required to complete each chunk;
• work backward from the deadline and create a timeline;
• put the timeline where the child can see it; and
• encourage your child to mark completed chunks to see the progress made on the task.
Make space for homework. Life is busy. Parents can create positive study habits by allocating family time for this. This could mean carving out one hour after dinner for your child to do homework while you engage in a study activity such as reading, rather than watching television. You can also create for your child a comfortable and inviting reading space for learning.
The ability to support your child’s learning goes beyond homework. Engage them in discussions, read with them, and provide other ongoing learning opportunities (such as visiting a museum, watching a documentary, or spending time online together).
