Dear Editor:
Lynn and myself would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person that came out to help during this difficult time as we suffered a house fire on September 12.
We would like to say a special thank you to the American Red Cross, Newport Fire Department, and Newport City Police for your quick response. Also to our wonderful pastor and his wife, Justin and Jerrika Williams. You both went way beyond our expectations to help us and to stay with us until we were able to leave.
You both will always have a special place in our hearts. Thank you to our home church of Calvary Missionary Baptist, as well as Baysinger Chapel Church and Denton’s Baptist Church.
To the individuals that donated gift cards, and most of all prayers, we would also like to say thank you. Special thanks goes out to the Parrottsville Class of 1971 and to Vickie Moore. We also would like to say a big thank you to Johnny Templin and his crew at Pro-Kleen for working so hard to get us back in our house before Thanksgiving. You are the best.
If we accidentally left someone out, please know that you are also special to us. Please continue to keep us in your prayers.
May God richly please each and every one of you all.
Sincerely,
Lynn and Becky Lane
