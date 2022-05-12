Every May, we celebrate and honor teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week for their commitment to our students. I would like to acknowledge the teaching staff at Newport Grammar School. I would be remise if I also did not acknowledge and thank the teachers of Cocke County as well. Together this team of individuals, come together and educate our children Pre-K – 12.
I want to take a moment to say thank you and tell our NGS teachers how greatly I appreciate their challenging work and dedication. As a graduate of NGS and CCHS, I am grateful to the educators that dedicated and invested time to educate me and countless others over the decades.
I have come to realize that teachers are the backbone of our community. They play a vital role in the success of our students’, and it is their dedication to their profession and our children/students that makes each one so important.
The journey that some children take is an easy path; others may struggle but, in the end, there is SUCCESS and for that our teachers should be congratulated.
The past 2-3 years have been tiring; on students, families, and teachers. Educating during a global pandemic has been challenging, exhausting, limiting, at some times unreasonable yet this group of extraordinary individuals we call TEACHERS, stepped up when the world stepped out.
Teachers did Zoom calls/classes, developed Google activities, and continued business as usual. Teachers provided an unorthodox variation of school; they provided a rich experience to all learners that did not have a “traditional” teacher standing beside them in a classroom.
Teachers are making a difference, through public education, in every student’s life by educating our children and grandchildren so they can accomplish whatever he or she may choose to do in life. Our teachers are utterly amazing and continue to influence the world in the most remarkable way possible – educating the next generation.
With Teacher Appreciation week being in May, please join me in recognizing the tremendous impact teachers make, the futures that they help build, and the support they provide daily. I know how hard they work, and I want to thank each and every one of them for everything they do to create a better future.
Thank you for teaching and making a difference in the world each day.
