Dear Editor:
Planning an outdoor event a year ahead of time is awkward at best, and totally nerve racking at the least. Weather is always a challenge. Add to this, that it is your largest fundraiser and you greatly depend on it to fulfill your goal of assistance to worthy cancer patients, then it could become a nightmare!
But, our “Nightmare” became a “Blessing” of epic proportion. The chance for rain was 100% with 40 degree temperatures and wind. What do you do with this kind of forecast?? You PRAY !!!! We did! We admitted to God our Father (Who I call My Great Love) that this fundraiser is not ours but His, and He knows how much we need and who it will bless, then we handed it over to Him. Crazy as it seems, I felt a sense of peace the next morning as we set up in the rain. Others in the group began speaking what I was thinking and feeling. Some were like Thomas and had to see for themselves.
Later in the day the rain ceased, the sun came out, people came and the band played. We had our Live Auction, which, because of Luke Goddard was our best yet. We received a $5,250 bid for the opportunity to have the image of his car printed on next years’ T-shirt from Greg Fodness. Because they believe in what we do, and are beautiful people, we received $5,000 from the couple whose T-shirt bid came in second. We had a tremendous silent auction, plus we raised $3,500 for the patio set, umbrella and grill donated to us by Lowe’s of Newport, and we received matching funds of $2,500 from Modern Woodmen and their representative Faye Fish. I always wait a couple of weeks before I give any definite results because we usually keep getting checks in the mail and we have expenses to pay. Nathan and I couldn’t keep from grinning as we kept adding and subtracting. This year was “Out of the Park Awesome”. You precious, wonderful people gave us a little over $40,000.00!! Thank You.
It takes a community to help a community doesn’t it? It takes people with the eyes of God to see God in others, then reach out in love and acceptance. And, we certainly live in a giving, kind community who see with the eyes of God and do what Jesus would do. We would like to acknowledge some businesses and individuals who are worthy of mention.
A handful of the most dedicated group of automobile enthusiasts in our region. You folks are the hardest of hard-core car people.. and we are so grateful.
Our selfless volunteers, who are not afraid to get up early, stay late, and work hard.
City of Newport Parks and Recreation (Tim, Christine, Virginia, Jeff, Wanda).
Our community of supporters, who believe in our mission and therefore show up year after year to enjoy the day with us, regardless of weather including: Barrett Garage Doors, DW Roofing, Jeff and Mallory/ Rocky Top Grafix, Faye Fish/Modern Woodmen, Luke and Melissa Goddard/ Goddard Real Estate and Auction, Lowe’s of Newport.
T-shirt sponsors: Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Strange’s Custom Auto, Inc., Joe’s Sporting Goods, LLC, A.S.A.P Advanced Security Alarm Protection, Evan Towing, Stinnett Automotive Group, Re/Max Between the Lakes, Burlin Allen and DW Roofing.
Also a special thanks goes out to the Cold River Band, Uncle P’s BBQ, WLIK Radio, WNPC Radio, The Newport Plain Talk, Jefferson County Standard Banner, Morristown Citizen Tribune, Willie and Robin Green- Newport Printing and Office Supply, Inc., Phoenix Closures and Brown Funeral Home.
I bless the day that Nathan Manning walked into my life and the focus of Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group. Without Nathan and all the dedicated people he brought along with him we wouldn’t be where we are now. God Bless You my dear friend.
I ask My Great Love to Shine His glorious love and mercy on this community of people that sees Him, knows him, loves Him and Serves in His name.
Sincerely,
Michele Sexton
Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.