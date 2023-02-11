After reading the January 28 report, “Homeowner finds man sitting on couch holding dead dog,” I was saddened by such a senseless, cruel act. Dogs are our most loyal companions, wanting nothing but food, water, shelter and love. These animals deserve better.
I have included the poem, “A Dog’s Prayer” by Beth Norman Harris.
Treat me kindly, my beloved master, for no heart in the world is more grateful for kindness than mine. Do not break my spirit with a stick, for although I should lick your hand between the blows, your patience and understanding will teach me more quickly the things you would have me do.
Speak to me often, for your voice is the world’s sweetest music, as you know by the fierce wagging of my tail when I hear your step. When the weather is cold and wet, please take me inside for I am a domesticated animal, no longer used to bitter elements, and I ask no greater joy than the privilege of sitting at your feet.
Keep my pan filled with fresh water, for although I should not reproach you were it dry, I cannot tell you when I suffer thirst. Feed me clean food so that I may stay well, to romp and play and do your bidding, to walk by your side standing ready to protect you with my life should your life be in danger.
And master, when I am very old and the Greatest Master sees fit to deprive me of my health and sight, do not turn me away, see that my trusting life is gently taken away and I shall leave you knowing with the last breath I draw, my fate was always safest in your hands.
