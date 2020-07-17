Dear Editor,
I usually have no problem writing my “Thank You Love Letter for the success of our annual Cruise Against Cancer fundraiser, but this year is different.
This year is different for everyone. We have never experienced anything like this.
Our perception of “Normal” is shattered.
What will our new normal be after COVID-19? I can’t answer that and right now neither can anyone else. We are in a wait and see situation.
Nathan Manning and Celebrate Life are used to wait and see situations when it comes to planning the “Cruise” every year, especially about the weather.
Wait and see took on a whole different dimension in 2020. We had to wait and saw all our potential revisions to the fundraiser crash down at our feet.
So we turned “Wait and See into Wait and Trust”.
The when the opportunity presented itself we jumped and put together what has turned our to be our best fundraiser ever!!
Over $36,000 was raised to assist local caner patients. We were astounded, amazed, grateful and most of all thankful to God our great provider and to everyone that contributed to the blessed day.
We want to continue to say “Yes” when we get calls for assistance and because of our warm, giving and compassionate community we can.
Our prayer is that our loving God mightily bless everyone that had a part in Cruise Against Cancer especially: Nathan and Jessica Manning, without them Cruise Against Cancer would be impossible. Nathan conceived and gave birth to the idea in 2009 and it has made all the difference for Celebrate Life.
Thanks to all the Manning and Sexton family members who support us all year round.
Barrett Garage Door for their sponsorship.
Newport City Park and their employees, as well as all of our t-shirt sponsors — Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Allen’s Transmission Inc., WLIK, A.S.A.P Advanced Security Alarm Protection, Southern Steel, Strange’s Custom Auto Repair, Joe’s Sporting Goods.
Thanks to Burlin Allen and ReMax Between the Lakes. To Rocky Top Grafix for the t-shirts, and to Modern Woodmen of America and Faye Fish for the $2,500 matching funds.
Thanks also goes out to Cold River Band, Uncle P’s BBQ and EatMo Hot Dogs.
To Rep. Jeremy Faison for his donation. Special thanks goes out to Daniel and Nina Holcomb for their donation and help with parking.
We are also thankful for Pepsi and Food City for supplying drinks, and for all the awesome people and Celebrate Life members that donated their time on the day of the Cruise.
Thanks to Lowe’s Home Improvement in Newport for the patio set and grill they donated us to sell tickets for, we made $2,600 in ticket money.
God bless our community, they are His visible presence to me and the beautiful people Celebrate Life is honored to serve.
Michele Sexton
Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group
