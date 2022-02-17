Dear Editor,
Being a property owner in Cocke County, I feel the need to speak up. We have all listened and read the many comments made concerning property owners in Cocke County.
It seems like this is the only way some committee members know how to support a project, hit the property owners. People of Cocke County, we all need to step up and do our part in supporting a wheel tax for a justice center and large jail for the female and male prisoners who are so cramped, they hardly have room to stretch out.
These prisoners are human beings. They need to be treated as such.
This wheel tax is the only honest and fair way for each of us in Cocke County to step up and do our part. I believe a $50 wheel tax per auto and a $20 amount for each additional auto would certainly get this jail and center started and follow up each year until paid for. This money should be used for a jail and justice center only!
Lets get this bill on the May ballot Cocke County. Lets get going.
Sincerely,
Edna Henry
