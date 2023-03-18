It is with sadness and some amazement that I read about some peoples’ objection to having in their community a recovery house for men who have acknowledged their bad choices and have chosen to make a better life for themselves. Through Christ and the help of good people who believe that we all have worth and deserve second chances, all things are possible. These young men have served their time and are no longer incarcerated. They have voluntarily joined in a program, Tennessee Jail Addiction Program, where they are counseled, monitored and held accountable. Had they not been in this program, they could live anywhere in your community without support.

The requirements for being accepted into the residential program include having a job (what a novel idea!), attending church and classes, and meeting their legal obligations. They purchase and cook their own food and maintain their residence. There IS on-site supervision.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.