It is with sadness and some amazement that I read about some peoples’ objection to having in their community a recovery house for men who have acknowledged their bad choices and have chosen to make a better life for themselves. Through Christ and the help of good people who believe that we all have worth and deserve second chances, all things are possible. These young men have served their time and are no longer incarcerated. They have voluntarily joined in a program, Tennessee Jail Addiction Program, where they are counseled, monitored and held accountable. Had they not been in this program, they could live anywhere in your community without support.
The requirements for being accepted into the residential program include having a job (what a novel idea!), attending church and classes, and meeting their legal obligations. They purchase and cook their own food and maintain their residence. There IS on-site supervision.
How sad that our county is known for multiple overdoses and deaths each week due to drugs and alcohol yet we turn our backs on those who are trying to change those sad statistics. And they are not just statistics, they are our sons and daughters and parents and neighbors and friends.
I am the proud mother of two adult children who graduated from faith-based rehabilitation programs. My church, Victory Mountain Ministries, is doing what it can to support this ministry. I KNOW these programs work! I cannot help but think “If they only knew.” PLEASE take time to acquaint yourselves with the TNJCAP program and its leaders and some of its members. Invite them to your church or organization and see the progress they are making.
I am not well-educated on city regulations and requirements for residential communities. I will pray for wisdom for the folks who facilitate the program, compassion from our local officials and rest in knowing God provides for our needs in abundance and beyond our imagination.
In Matthew 25, Jesus says “Whatever you do to the least of these my brothers, you do to me.” Would this not be a better thing for us to be known for?
