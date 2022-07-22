The Newport City School System and the Newport City Board of Education have a strong appreciation for all public educators, especially those at Newport Grammar School, and our school district is eternally grateful for their dedication and efforts to educate our children.
The Newport Grammar School motto is “Learning and Working to a Higher Standard” and our public educators fulfill that motto on a daily basis to make sure our students have the best learning opportunities possible. With our school district being named a 2021 Exemplary District and Newport Grammar School honored as a 2021 Reward School, it is evident that public educators take their job to educate all students very seriously.
Recently, negative comments were made about Tennessee’s public educators and those comments were untrue and misinformed. The Newport City School System and the Newport City Board of Education want to acknowledge the accomplishment, as well as appreciate our teachers, and all public educators throughout the great State of Tennessee, for all of their efforts to serve students in public schools.
Sincerely,
Newport City Board of Education Members: Jan Brooks, Chair; Mickey Powers, Vice-Chair; Seth Butler, David Perryman, and Nathan Vernon and Newport City Schools Director Sandra Burchette
