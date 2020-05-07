Dear Editor:
I would like to say a few words to the town of Newport and the schools of Cocke County.
I have a renewed faith in man and the kindness of their hearts. When I was a child (been a long time) is someone in the community had trouble, everyone pitched in to help them.
I thought that man had become selfish and only thought of himself.
Boy did I get a surprise. Almost all the restaurants in Cocke County gave food to the needy, and if they didn't, some people would have had nothing to eat.
Not only restaurants, but schools, churches and food banks stepped up to the plate. I even saw where dry cleaners were helping people.
Grocery stores did their part to help as well.
The churches found ways to praise the Lord without having people in unsafe situations. Some did it via web, others like my church in Reidtown, the pastor stood outside in rain and cold on Sunday morning to preach God’s word while the people all stayed in their cars.
I have had a renewed faith in my fellow man through this COVID-19 pandemic.
I have learned that people will help when the need is there. I know this is not over yet, but on thing I do know is the people of Cocke County will step up and do what they can when there is a need.
Let me be the first to say a big Thank You to everyone that did anything to help those in need.
I pray God will bless you, and that this will pass soon.
Thank you,
Sharon Hale
