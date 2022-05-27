I have been privileged to be able to write a “Thank You” Letter to the Editor of the Newport Plain Talk for the past fourteen years. I am running out of ways to say “Thank You” to our wonderful, giving community of Newport and Cocke County. But, I will never, ever run out of gratitude for being able to say “Thank You” for making Cruise Against Cancer a success once again.
We say to everyone “This event will take place rain or shine.” And, indeed it does, and indeed the community shows up to support our cause of assisting people diagnosed with cancer. They come rain or shine because they understand patients endure cancer rain or shine.
So, thank you to our T-shirt sponsors: Smoky Mountain Home Health, Strange’s Custom Auto Inc., A.S.A.P. Advanced Security Alarm System, Joe’s Sporting Goods, LLC, Evans Towing, Stinnett Automotive and Re/Max Between the Lakes, Burlin Allen.
Also, Barrett Garage Doors for their sponsorship, Newport City Parks and Recreation and Wanda for the use of the park and assistance to us during the day, Melissa Goddard for the gun she donated to auction and Lowe’s of Newport for the patio set, grill and outdoor rug they donated to auction, Faye Fish with Modern Woodmen for the matching funds up to $2500, Pepsi for the donated drinks and Curtis Atkins for the Port-a-Cool (Which it DID!!), Luke Goddard and his team who handled the Live auction, Buddy and Kim Tatum for handling the silent auction, the band, Cold River Band and Rocky Top Grafix for making the t-shirts. Thank you to all the people that made baked goods or hand crafted items or brought items for our auctions and to everyone who volunteered to help.
Special thanks goes out to Nathan Manning for creating the Cruise Against Cancer in 2009 and volunteering to chair the event each year. Nathan and his wife Jessica have been instrumental in the effort, and this year they included their son, Oliver Henry Manning.
It takes a community to successfully run a fundraiser and the community showed up. A thirteenth century German theologian and mystic said that Thank You, was the greatest prayer a person could say. So, to you very precious people, Thank You.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.