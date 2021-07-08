Dear Editor:
This is to those who have dumped their unwanted kittens. You need to see what these helpless little ones have to endure.
One of your unfortunate kittens was starving to death until it took it's only option, to find a place to die.
As a last resort, to have animal control humanely dispose of them would be better than the pain and suffering that awaits them.
Please have your females spayed.
Sincerely,
Ann Hausauer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.