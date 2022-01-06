As the year came to an end and another begins, I am saying thank you to the people who keep healthcare moving forward. Throughout what most would say has been one of the most difficult years in healthcare, you have proven time and time again you can find ways to deliver compassionate, patient-center care to our Tennova patients despite the challenges. Thank you for going the extra mile for our patients and for each other. None of this would be possible without our people.
Top of mind for me is a thank you to the outstanding members of our employee team at Tennova. They are the foundation of our ability to deliver safe, quality healthcare and they continue going above and beyond in this second year of the pandemic. They attend to the ebb and flow of patient surges and adjust to ever-changing guidelines. They deliver care with compassion and do what needs to be done for their patients. They are heroes. Every day.
Thank you to our medical staff. We are blessed to have a breadth of talented primary care and specialty physicians practicing locally. They work tirelessly to be available for their patients, and they are committed to serve our community. We are fortunate to work alongside you.
Emergency medical personnel, nursing homes and assisted living centers, hospice, home health and other local health care organizations play a critical role in the continuum of medical services. We say thank you for all that you do in caring for our citizens.
Most important - thank you to our patients for the trust you place in us. Our team works hard every day for you and your loved ones. You are our focus and you continue to motivate us. And we feel the support of the community as you’ve extended your thanks and encouragement through prayers, signs and much appreciated support. It is a privilege to help you get well and live healthier. Thank you for choosing us to be part of your healthcare team.
Scott Williams
CEO, Newport Medical Center
