I would like to take this opportunity to say a few words to my family and friends in Cocke County.
As you may be aware, I have gone through quite and ordeal medically through the past few months.
I am on my way to recovery thanks to the good Lord and the prayers, love, support, thoughts, cards letters and words of concern from my family and friends.
I would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Newport Medical Center, Newport Health and Rehab, UT Medical Center, and Tennova Healthcare for the excellent care I received.
It is so good to be back in Cocke County and back doing what I love and seeing the many friends and family that mean so much to me.
I would ask for your continued prayers as I recuperate at home. I have a few more obstacles to overcome as I continue to heal, but there is no better place to be than East TN and my hometown of Cocke County surrounded by the beauty of our area and the friends and family that mean so much!
Many, many thanks,
Coach Mike Proffitt
