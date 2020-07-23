Dear Editor,
I have evaluated the field of Republican candidates in the race to succeed retiring Congressman Phil Roe.
I have decided that the best choice to become our next Congressman is Steve Darden and I would like to explain why.
Steve is well educated, having received an accounting degree and law degree from the University of Tennessee.
He's a native son of the District, having been born in Johnson City and educated in its schools.
He is not a career politician but has 10 years of distinguished service on the Johnson City Commission, including terms as Mayor and Vice Mayor.
And as a small business owner, he has a unique blend of business owner's perspective and government experience.
Steve is the right age to represent us in Congress and as you can see, he is well qualified.
Perhaps the main thing that has impressed me about Steve is his passion for our District, including my home of Cocke County, but also its neighbors Sevier, Hamblen and Jefferson and the other eight counties that he would represent.
Steve's enthusiasm for our future and his respect for our history, as well as the great impression he makes when speaking in front of a group, will make him an outstanding ambassador of our District.
Steve is tough, yet he shows a willingness to listen to others and the much-needed ability to disagree agreeably.
I hope that you will decide, as I have, to vote for Steve Darden for U.S. Congress.
Sincerely,
Judge Ben W. Hooper II, Retired
