Recently I was presented as the 2023 Citizen of the year by Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service (SCHAS). I was humbled by such an honor to know that the work that I enjoy has been recognized and validated by my peers.
I have been the director of the Cocke County Office on Aging/Senior Center for the past 15 years and I hope that I have made a difference for the senior citizens here in my home town. Any endeavors I may have conquered were totally due to the support and encouragement of family, the community, dedicated volunteers from day one.
Having worked at top notch senior centers in Knoxville and experiencing how well Knox County valued their senior citizens, I wanted that level of care for my hometown. When I decided to move back home, I had big ideas, lots of energy and a passion for the kind of service I wanted to make available here in Cocke County.
I had a reality check when I realized what I had to work with was a very low budget, a dilapidated building and an almost lifeless, inactive aging program. Basically the aging program was undetectable and I was unknown to the community, but I did not waver.
The journey to today was met with lots of challenges. Other than the challenges listed above, the trial of an F-1 tornado that displaced the senior center for 10 years. We operated the program from the trunk of my car and borrowed space for activities from local churches and other businesses around town. And then came COVID … but we survived. After 10 long years we were able to reclaim our home back in the Tanner Building. While it is a far cry from the top notch senior centers in Knoxville that I envisioned for Cocke County, it is more appreciated because of the journey we traveled to get there.
The Tanner Building has been saved to serve our community again and I like to think I helped to make that happen along with countless other people from the community. I believe God directs you where he wants you to be and I am blessed to serve my home town.
If God blesses you and I with longevity then we will probably one day need services that SCHAS provides for our community, so look for them when needs arise they provide great service for our community.
To all the well-wishers who called, sent cards, sponsored tables and seats at the luncheon and who showed up I humbly thank you from the bottom of my heart.
