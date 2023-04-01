Recently I was presented as the 2023 Citizen of the year by Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service (SCHAS). I was humbled by such an honor to know that the work that I enjoy has been recognized and validated by my peers.

I have been the director of the Cocke County Office on Aging/Senior Center for the past 15 years and I hope that I have made a difference for the senior citizens here in my home town. Any endeavors I may have conquered were totally due to the support and encouragement of family, the community, dedicated volunteers from day one.

