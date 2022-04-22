Dear Editor,
The Grassy Fork Community Club would like to express its gratitude for the wonderful turnout we had at our Easter event. Thanks to the community, we had a great day with food, fun and excitement.
We had 42 little egg hunters and their families attend our Easter Egg Hunt this year. We would also like to extend thanks to all of our donors who helped make it possible.
We look forward to hosting our next event and will post updates on our Grassy Fork Community Center Facebook page.
Sincerely,
The Grassy Fork Community Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.