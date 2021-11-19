The Grassy Fork Community Club would like to thank all of its supporters for the success of the recent events that have been held. Thank you to each and every person that dined in or had takeout at both our September spaghetti dinner and our October BBQ luncheon.
We would like to extend a special thank you to any volunteers that helped make the events run so smoothly, from donations of desserts to the serving of food. Over this past holiday weekend we were excited to be able to serve over 70 little trick-or-treaters and we thank their families for bringing them out!
On December 4th we will be hosting a Christmas Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where we will have a variety of activities to enjoy. There will be craft vendors, fun activities for the kids, free hot chocolate and also a special visit from Santa!
The Community Club is located at 4112 Big Creek Road in Hartford. Follow us on Facebook for more details and for future event info. We look forward to seeing you all there and for even more upcoming events that will allow us to continue bringing the community together!
Sincerely,
Harold Woody
