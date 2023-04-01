I am writing to first and foremost to give God all the honor and glory He deserves and, secondly, to shed some light on an amazing, life-changing program in our community.
The RU (Reformers Unanimous) Recovery Program is a program that took me on a life-changing journey that, for me, began from within the Cocke County Jail, which was also an eye-opening, rock bottom for myself. It was there that, at my rock bottom, I found my rock and foundation, Jesus Christ.
I also found some amazing people associated with the RU program that are some of the most wonderful people I have ever crossed paths with. Thanks to these volunteers and the RU inside program, I was (given the opportunity) to figure out who I really am, that I am truly loved and was created for purpose, taught through classes and workbooks and by some amazing teachers, thus defeating a 25-year drug addiction.
I learned what God’s love is and how to love myself and also others, that I am redeemed and also about God’s mercy and grace.
I was shown how to break strongholds and bondages so that I may walk in/as the light of the world, how to quit wandering through life stuck in my own insanities and wilderness.
I began my journey in December 2021. I had been addicted to and used heroin, meth, Suboxone, opiates, marijuana and alcohol. Anything that would help me numb myself for the last 25 years.
Thanks to God and the RU program, I have been clean and sober for 15 months, hitting my one-year mark this past December.
I would highly recommend the RU program to anyone. There is so much more to life, whether you’re addicted to drugs, sex, gambling, alcohol, etc. Just know there has to be more to life, to finally be and feel free.
