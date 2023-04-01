I am writing to first and foremost to give God all the honor and glory He deserves and, secondly, to shed some light on an amazing, life-changing program in our community.

The RU (Reformers Unanimous) Recovery Program is a program that took me on a life-changing journey that, for me, began from within the Cocke County Jail, which was also an eye-opening, rock bottom for myself. It was there that, at my rock bottom, I found my rock and foundation, Jesus Christ.

