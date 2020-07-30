Dear Editor,
My fourth-grade Edgemont School students of 1984-85 helped write a history of the consolidation of the schools that eventually formed the current Edgemont School.
Unfortunately, we couldn’t find site data identifying the precise location of many of the old schools. The information we had was distinguished by the then-current landmarks, which no longer exist.
The dates listed below are when these schools were built.
• Before 1900: Reidtown, Wilsonville, McNabb, Rankin
• 1900-1910: [Edgemont], Cave
• 1910-1920: Green Meadow, Alexander
• 1928: [Edgemont]
• 1930: Rankin
• 1943: [West End]
There is no doubt as to the locations of the schools listed in [brackets]. However, the precise location identification of the others will add to the document’s historical accuracy.
Pictures and anecdotes/stories will be gladly received, too!
Thank you for your contributions to this project.
Steve A. Davidson
