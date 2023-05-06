Deep End snippet

It’s a simple fact that the way the current political game is played, Republicans have to play by different rules from the Democrats. It’s a lesson the Tennessee GOP needs to especially understand.

It’s not just the Democrat opposition, but most often the Dems are flanked and supported by their friends in the national media. The GOP needs to consider itself to perpetually be the visitor playing on the other team’s turf.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.