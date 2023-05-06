It’s a simple fact that the way the current political game is played, Republicans have to play by different rules from the Democrats. It’s a lesson the Tennessee GOP needs to especially understand.
It’s not just the Democrat opposition, but most often the Dems are flanked and supported by their friends in the national media. The GOP needs to consider itself to perpetually be the visitor playing on the other team’s turf.
This was no more evident than when Joe Biden invited the so-called “Tennessee 3” to the White House on April 24 for a congratulatory pat on the back. In doing so, it was embracing and celebrating the same behavior that Biden, the Dems and their national media accomplices shouted on high was an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.
You will recall Tennessee State Democratic Reps. Justin Jones (Nashville) and Justin Pearson (Memphis) were expelled after leading a mob of several hundred people in taking over the capitol following the horrific shooting deaths of six people, including three 9-year-old children, at the The Covenant School in Nashville last month. Rep. Gloria Johnson (Knoxville) survived expulsion by one vote.
The shootings at the private, Christian school were carried out by a troubled person whom we still know little about, other than they were gender “transitioning,” thanks to a lack of candor from the Nashville Police Department and an amazing dearth of curiosity from much of the national media.
In response to this tragedy, there was the standard, misguided clamor for more gun control. Understandably, emotions were stirred up in the wake of such an event, but as we have been told repeatedly since Jan. 6, 2021, that is no excuse.
Many who protested or simply attended a rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, were accused of being insurrectionists, prosecuted and jailed for the mere act of being there. There have been repeated examples of people who never set foot inside the U.S. Capitol who were tried and convicted or are still awaiting court dates while incarcerated.
Yet, despite all of that, there was Biden, along with Kamala Harris, treating the Tennessee 3 as something akin to heroes of democracy.
“You’re standing up for our kids, you’re standing up for our communities,” Biden told Jones, Pearson and Johnson, according to The Associated Press.
The AP reports Biden described the expulsion votes as “shocking” and “undemocratic.” He continued: “Nothing is guaranteed about our democracy — every generation has to fight for it.”
While the White House was quick to invite the Tennessee 3, there has been no effort to reach out to the grieving families of the murder victims. Apparently, they are not politically expedient. Recently, Biden was asked if he felt those murdered on April 24 were targeted because they were Christians. “I don’t know,” he said.
It’s no surprise Biden has taken this route. Frankly, the Tennessee GOP served up this opportunity on a golden platter with its clumsy expulsion effort and even clumsier vote.
The GOP-led legislative branch seemingly did everything it could to reinforce some unfortunate stereotypes Tennessee still finds itself inflicted with when it comes to racial matters, managing to vote for expulsion for Jones and Pearson, who are Black, while sparing Johnson, who is white. It went beyond just bad optics.
Should there have been consequences for the actions of the Tennessee 3? It’s hard to argue against it. But expulsion, the most extreme option, was a bad idea from the outset.
Censure would have sent a strong message, while sparing the embarrassment of expelling members who were then simply allowed to take their seats again in short order by decree of county political machinations. You have to wonder how many in the Tennessee GOP were even aware that could occur.
Rep. Johnson also eagerly raised the specter of racism, even after she herself seemed to initially throw her two colleagues under the bus.
After efforts were announced to expel the three, Johnson quickly tried to distance herself from the actions of her two cohorts and even enlisted an attorney to plead her case that she was barely more than a bystander in the wrong place at the wrong time. Yet, the video clearly showed her encouraging and egging on her freshmen colleagues, and the mob.
Political grandstanding by Biden is no surprise, it’s all he has in the midst of his utterly disastrous presidency.
However, the GOP doesn’t need to be so helpful to his cause.
Newport Plain Talk Managing Editor Dave Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer. Contact him at dave.ruthenberg@newport plaintalk.com.
