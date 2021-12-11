DUI/Hit-and-Run: On December 7, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a hit-and-run on Cosby Highway involving a silver Toyota Tacoma. Witnesses told Laughter that the vehicle had struck a grey SUV that was still on the scene before continuing north on Cosby Highway to Tobacco Barn. Just after midnight, Laughter received information that a vehicle matching the description had been abandoned on Highway 321. Laughter found the vehicle with several open beer cans inside and in the bed of the truck. The truck was found to be registered to Devon Linge, age 26. Laughter made contact by phone with Linge, who stated that he had been drinking that night and did not remember much of the ride home. Linge stated that he had driven as far from the accident as possible with a flat tire before getting out and walking home on foot. Warrants have been issued for Linge’s arrest.
Domestic Assault: On December 7, police were dispatched to Relax Inn in response to a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, Patrolman Jordan Douglas observed blood on the stoop and on the outside of the door. The victim, a male subject, age 28, answered the door and Douglas placed him in handcuffs while other officers spoke to Dixie Hawks, age 28. Hawks had a cut on her nose and refused to speak to police about the incident. The victim spoke to police, sharing that the two had been arguing over a set of car keys when Hawks pulled a knife on him. The victim showed police a video he had taken of the incident in which Hawks held a large black knife over him and threatens to kill him several times. The victim stated that Hawks had self-inflicted the injuries before police arrived. Hawks was taken into custody. She was found to be on bond for aggravated assault, child abuse, and simple possession charges out of Sevier County.
Arson: On December 9, police responded to a vehicle fire on Myers Circle. Police were able to extinguish the fire and spoke to the owner of the vehicle. The owner stated that she believed that her ex-boyfriend might have been the one to start the fire. A neighbor stated that two men left the scene in a red car after seeing that the vehicle was on fire. Another witness captured images of a man using a can of Zippo lighter fluid to set the vehicle on fire before leaving in a maroon Chevy Cruze. A can of lighter fluid was found near the vehicle.
Assault: On December 9, police were dispatched to Newport Medical Center in response to a physical altercation. Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke to the victim, who stated that her boyfriend’s mother entered her residence and threw a coconut at her. She stated that the coconut struck her in the elbow. The victim also stated that the woman, Kathy Amador, age 59, struck her several times with a frying pan. Amador left the scene prior to police arrival.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
