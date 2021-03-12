Gunter Arrest: Officers were dispatched to Weigel’s on Cosby Highway in response to a subject who was unconscious at a gas pump for over an hour. Officers approached the vehicle and spoke to the driver, identified as Michael Gunter, 35, Canton Grove Road, Cosby. According to the report, Gunter appeared lethargic with slurred speech and “pinpoint-like pupils that did not react to light.” Gunter performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Gunter’s nine-month-old stepdaughter was in the passenger’s seat. Gunter was arrested and a Department of Children Services referral was made.
Bad Checks: Officer Justin Shelton responded to a call from Tennessee State Bank on Epley Road in Newport regarding bad checks. Officer Shelton spoke to Hicks Durward, who said his grandson Milton Stelly, 30, Cosby Highway, Newport, and Stelly’s girlfriend Amanda Pope, 28, Highland Circle, Sevierville, had stolen his checkbook and were writing bad checks. The bank confirmed that Stelly and Pope had been in the bank earlier that day.
Boykin Arrest: On March 8, Officer Chris Silvers initiated a traffic stop for a red Ford that was not displaying an expiration sticker. The driver did not pull over and continued to a house on Whitson Drive before finally coming to a stop. According to the report, the driver, identified as Alfred Boykin, 55, Hershey Drive, Whitesburg, did not pull over because he “knew he was going to jail and stopped the vehicle at his daughter’s residence so that it could be left there.” Boykin was arrested for driving on a revoked license, failure to provide proof of insurance, and evading arrest.
McNabb Arrest: Officers were dispatched to Brock’s Market on East Broadway on March 9 in regards to a male in the store causing a disturbance. Officer Brandon Cassady came into contact with the individual, identified as Charlie McNabb, 46, Hannon Road, Newport. According to Cassady’s report, McNabb was belligerent and failed to follow commands. McNabb was arrested for drunkenness and disorderly conduct and was taken to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Violation of Probation: On March 8, Officer Shane Bower conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that disregarded a stop sign. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Maude Ledford, 38, Hilltop Drive, Newport. Ledford had an active warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County Circuit Court. Ledford was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.