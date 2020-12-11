Shelton arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Wilton Springs Road and Cosby Highway concerning an impaired driver on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Lt. Chris Gregg located the suspected driver identified as Sherry Shelton, 39, Hooper Highway, parked at Janice’s Diner. Deputies made contact with Shelton, who was sitting in the driver’s seat. Lt. Gregg administered a field sobriety test to Shelton and she performed poorly on all tests given. Shelton was placed under arrest without further incident. Deputies searched Shelton’s purse and located a bag that contained 3.8 grams of marijuana. Shelton was charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule VI and driving while license revoked.
Probation violation: Jarred Turner, 34, Old 15th Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Deputy Tim Snapp arrested Turner and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Ball arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Rock Hill Road and River Chase Trail in reference to a possible intoxicated female subject on Thursday, Dec. 10. Deputy Rebecca Colley located the female in question identified as Tennia Ball, 44, Sterling Way, passed out in a vehicle. According to the report, deputies learned Ball had a suspended license. She was placed under arrest without incident. A search of her person revealed a bag that contained .72 grams of methamphetamine. Ball was charged with driving on a revoked license and possession of schedule II.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
