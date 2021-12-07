DUI: On December 5, Patrolman Shane Bower made a traffic stop for a vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Mineral Street and Woodlawn Avenue. Bower spoke to the driver, Antonio Fuguet, age 49. According to Bower’s report, Fuguet’s vehicle smelled strongly of alcohol. Fuguet told Bower that his license was suspended for Driving Under the Influence. Bower observed an open can of beer in the cup holder and several empty cans of beer in the floorboards. Fuguet stated that he preferred not to share how many drinks he’d consumed. Fuguet refused to provide a breath or blood sample for chemical testing and was placed under arrest.
DUI: On December 3, police responded to a vehicle accident on US-321 at the Blazer Street intersection. Patrolman Jessy Burgess spoke to Bobby Aydlette, age 52, who stated that he had been drinking throughout the day and that he had blacked out while driving. Burgess reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from Aydlette’s person. Aydlette was admitted to Newport Medical Center and was informed that he would be charged with Driving Under the Influence.
Public Intoxication/Possession of Schedule I: On December 4, police were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts on Cosby Highway in response to two possibly drunk female subjects in the parking lot. Police spoke to Mitzi Turner, age 41, and Jewel Barton, age 41, “who both had slurred speech, slow movement, and appeared to be under the influence of unknown narcotics,” according to Patrolman Eli Suggs’ report. Both individuals performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Suggs reported that Turner “began to pull away and tried to walk away,” at which point he “took Ms. Turner to the ground to gain compliance and place handcuffs on her.” According to Suggs’ report, Turner’s face landed on the concrete, causing a cut on her lip and dislodging one of her front dental crowns. Both individuals were taken to Cocke County Jail Annex. During processing, a Corrections Officer found two small containers with 0.1 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl on Turner’s person.
Assault: On December 4, Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke with a woman regarding a previous assault. The woman stated that she and her ex-boyfriend, Tanner Norton, age 26, had been in an argument regarding their child in the Five Rivers Plaza parking lot. The victim stated that Norton took her phone and shattered it on the ground, then picked it up and got into his car. As the victim tried to get into the car to get her phone back, Norton accelerated forward, dragging the victim through the parking lot. The victim stated that she had sustained injuries to her elbows, knees, left hip, and foot. No warrants have been issued at this time.
Shoplifting: On December 3, police were dispatched to Walmart on a shoplifting call. Police spoke to Lisa Shults, who had been observed trying to leave the store with over $250 of merchandise, including girls’ clothing, toys, and wrapping paper. Shults was issued a citation for theft and was informed that she was not to be on Walmart property.
Assault on an Officer: On December 3, police responded to a call from Tractor Supply Co. regarding an adult male who had locked himself in a fitting room. Police spoke to TSC employees, who stated that the male was at the store with a five-year-old girl who had been running around the store while the man was in the changing room. Around the time of police arrival, the girl’s father returned to the store. He stated to police that he had left the child with his cousin, Matt Douglas, age 42, while he returned home to bring a truck to the store to haul his purchase. Police then spoke to Mr. Douglas, who stated that a TSC employee was supposed to be watching the child while he was in the dressing room. Douglas was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Cocke County for theft. When police attempted to place Douglas under arrest for the warrant, he refused to comply, backing up a flight of stairs. Sergeant William Garber grabbed Douglas, at which point Douglas jumped off the stairs onto Garber, knocking him down. Douglas struck Garber in the head multiple times before officers took Douglas to the ground and utilized a drive stun to subdue him. Douglas was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
