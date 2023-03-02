Property Transfers Mar 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feb. 20 - 24Tiffany Wells and husband, Chad Wells to Randy L. Burton and wife, Tammy Sue Burton, 8th District, $284,999.Ernest L. Je Hudson and wife, Alisha B. Hudson to Tina Webb, et al, and Jordan Hope Stuart, 8th District, $310,000.Lacy Frazier to Murvin E. Norgaar Jr. and wife, Penny E. Norgaar, 8th District, $185,000.Vernon Harrell to Stansel E. Golden and wife, Teri L. Golden, 7th District, $16,000.Donna Susan Lutz to Arthur L. Wohlford and wife, Mariella Wohlford, 5th District, $80,000.Chadwick A. Gregg to Alexander Lindsey and wife, Jensen Lindsey, 6th District, $96,000.Peter J. Liuzza and wife, Leslie U. Liuzza to James Papes, et al, and Stacy Papes, 2nd District, $5,000.Anselmo Morales and wife, Angelica Morales to Michael Franklin Wine II and wife, Se Lah Elisabeth Anastasia Wine, 8th District, $174,000.Janice Gwen Byrd Wright to Randy Crum, 2nd District, $1,500.Jeff Herring to Kathryn A. Glenn, Trustee, et al, and Glenn Family Trust and Mark T. Gallagher, 7th District, $65,000.Jimmy Gowan to Sandra Jenkins, 1st District, $30,000.James D. Moore and wife, Sharon K. Moore to Steven Roger Gibson and wife, Beth Ann Gibson, 5th District, $22,500.Benita Beltran Truillo to Shravan Srinivas, 6th District, $135,000.Rubin Lublin TN PLLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 2nd District, $83,600.Jack Schnur and wife, Sharon Schnur to Sue Ann Smith, 2nd District, $10,500. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.