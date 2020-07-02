Turner charged with DUI: A Del Rio man is facing several charges including driving under the influence following a traffic stop in Newport on Monday, June 29. Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to Dollar General in Eastern Plaza concerning a male subject who was speeding in the parking lot. Ptl. Weber located the suspected vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. At that time, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Jerry L. Turner, 52, Neddy Mountain Road, who had an odor of alcohol about his person and admitted to consuming alcohol. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Turner and he performed poorly on all tests given. Turner was placed under arrest without further incident. Turner was charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility and violation of open container law.
Huff arrest: Charlie Ray Huff, 38, Heritage Boulevard, was served with an active outstanding warrant for contempt of court on Sunday, June 28. Patrolman Eli Suggs arrested Huff following a traffic stop, and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
