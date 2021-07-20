DUI: On July 16, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Dodge Durango that ran a red light on Cosby Highway. According to Weber’s report, the vehicle smelled strongly of alcohol and marijuana. The driver, identified as Derrick Smith, age 34, stated to Weber that he had “smoked marijuana all day long since it was his day off” and he had just left a bar after drinking two shots of liquor. Smith was confirmed to be driving on a revoked license and was arrested. Smith was transported to Cocke County Jail Annex where he performed poorly on sobriety tests.
Shoplifting: On July 16, police were dispatched to East Broadway in response to a male who had stolen items from Walgreens. Police made contact with the male inside Rustic Cow, where they identified the man as Darrel Cate, age 44. According to Patrolman Eli Suggs’ report, Cate had stolen a beverage, ice cream, and three packs of batteries from the Walgreens. Cate was also found to have two active warrants for failure to appear. He was taken into custody and issued a citation for theft, and the batteries were returned to the store.
Theft: On July 18, a Mr. Rollins spoke to police regarding the theft of a catalytic converter from his vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart on Cosby Highway. Walmart management stated that Rollins’ vehicle was not clearly visible on their security footage.
Theft: On July 17, officers were dispatched to Weigel’s on Cosby Highway regarding a theft. Michael Miller stated to police that he had offered to buy gas for Breanna Dockery, age 24. According to the report, when Miller went into the station to pay for the gas, Dockery drove away with Miller’s belongings still in the vehicle. Miller stated that Dockery had stolen his cell phone, vape pen, and two pairs of headphones. The items were valued at $1,020. A warrant has been filed for the arrest of Breanna Dockery.
Speeding/Revoked License: On July 18, Sergeant William Garber initiated a traffic stop for a Chrysler Cirrus that was traveling 70 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone on US 25/70. The driver was identified as James Crumbley, who was found to be driving on a revoked license. Crumbley was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of Schedule II: On July 18, Patrolman Shane Bower initiated a traffic stop for a Mazda with a spray painted license plate. According to Bower’s report, the plate was registered to a Ford. Bower reported that the driver, Eric Pierce, age 35, appeared to be nervous. Pierce gave Bower consent to search the car, and Bower found a small baggie containing 0.37 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Pierce was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
