PUBLIC INTOXICATION/UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: On August 13, Officer Justin Shelton responded to the Time Out Travel Center in reference to a possibly unresponsive male in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Sergeant Woody administered one 4mg nasal dose of Narcan. Shelton states that the male then became alert and identified himself as Roger Kirkpatrick. The officers reported that Kirkpatrick was covered in sweat and had trouble staying alert. Kirkpatrick then told the officers he had “shot up heroin.” A used syringe with a blackish substance was found in the floorboard between Kirkpatrick’s feet. Priority EMS arrived, but Kirkpatrick refused medical treatment. Officer Shelton then placed Kirkpatrick under arrest and transported him to the Cocke County Jail.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On August 13, officers were dispatched to the Cocke County High School in reference to a possible overdose. Officer Jessy Burgess stated that upon arrival, he noticed a male lying unresponsive in the grass. The man was identified as Shane Steelman. Burgess administered one dose of Narcan into Steelman’s right nostril and proceeded to do sternum rubs until Newport Fire Department arrived to take over. Newport Fire and Priority EMS both worked on Steelman until he was finally able to regain consciousness. He then declined any further treatment. Officer Burgess then spoke with his wife, Tracy Steelman, who stated he had gotten out of her vehicle to walk as they were waiting for their son. A short time later she noticed him lying on the grass. At that time, she went to check on him and noticed he was not breathing. Tracy Steelman stated he had taken a pain pill earlier in the day and had also drank some beer. No arrests were made. This all occurred in Cocke County.
DUI: On August 14, police were dispatched to McDonald’s drive-thru in reference to an unconscious male in the driver seat of a vehicle. Patrolman Paul Weber stated that he observed the vehicle in the drive-thru lane with several people standing around it upon his arrival. Bystanders stated that they were able to wake the male, smelled alcohol, and observed him get into the passenger seat. The male, identified as Jonathan Samples, stated he had been driving and fell asleep because he was tired. Weber stated that he could smell “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Samples and his speech was slurred and sluggish. Samples then told Weber that he had consumed around five or six beers and two shots of liquor at various bars prior to driving. Samples was asked to perform a standardized field sobriety test as well as a finger to nose test. He appeared to be under the influence of a CNS depressant and alcohol and was placed under arrest and advised of the implied consent law. Samples refused any breath or blood testing and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. Samples did have a prior driving under the influence conviction as of 2012.
VIOLATION OF PROBATION: On August 14, Patrolman Eli suggs initiated a traffic stop due to a driver not wearing a seatbelt. Suggs identified the driver as Kendra Hall and the passenger as Crystal Van Daley upon his arrival. Both were known to have active warrants out of Cocke County. Central Dispatch confirmed the warrants to still be active, and both females were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: On August 14, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Love’s Travel Center in reference to a female stealing merchandise. Upon Shelton’s arrival, the female, Brandi Roberts, had fled the scene, but he was able to make contact with Roberts at a residence on Carson Springs Road. Shelton stated that Roberts admitted to stealing the merchandise and throwing away a purse that contained several used syringes. Roberts was observed to be extremely sweaty and unable to control her movements. Shelton stated that Roberts appeared to be under the influence of illegal narcotics and was placed under arrest for the safety of herself and others. Roberts was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail. A total of $139.21 was recovered and returned to Love’s. The travel center also verbally banned Roberts from the establishment.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On August 14, Officer Justin Shelton responded to a possible overdosed female on Old Knoxville Highway. Upon arrival, he observed a female laying on her back, gasping for air, with her eyes rolled back. Sergeant Woody administered one 4mg dose of nasal Narcan. Several minutes later, Shelton administered another 4 mg dose of nasal Narcan in the opposite nostril. The female then became alert and identified herself as a Ms. Childers, who had stated she had “injected heroin into her arm.” Priority EMS arrived and transported Ms. Childers to Newport Medical Center.
FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/VIOLATION OF PROBATION: On August 14, officer Lindsey Laughter was patrolling the area of Knight’s Inn when she discovered bags and luggages stacked in a grass area that the hotel had posted as “restricted”. Laughter stated she began speaking with two females, Ronda Morgan Smith and Teresa Joanne Cline, behind the motel who stated the bags belonged to them. They claimed they had moved them out of their hotel room after a verbal altercation with Smith’s boyfriend. Smith then stated they were going to sit on the sidewalk until her daughter could come pick them up. Laughter stated that while speaking with the women, dispatch advised her that Smith had a National Crime Information Center hit for warrants out of Virginia, and they would extradite. Cline was also found to have a warrant out of Green County for Violation of Probation. Both females were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
BURGLARY/VANDALISM: On August 12, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the area of the Time Out Travel Center in reference to a vehicle break-in. Suggs stated that he spoke with the vehicle owner, Pebo Wilson, upon arrival. Wilson stated that someone had broken the lock on the door of his tour bus and had taken musical instruments, music awards, leather merchandise, and a suitcase full of Ole Smoky Moonshine. Wilson also stated that there were taxidermy animals inside the bus that had been destroyed and thrown out. Suggs stated he did see the destroyed taxidermy still laying beside the bus. Suggs advised Wilson to compile a list of all the missing items and damaged items in order to complete a report. On August 13, Suggs was dispatched back to the Time Out Travel Center in reference to an active vehicle break-in. Suggs observed Brent Coggins sitting inside the tour bus upon his arrival. Suggs stated he then verbally ordered Coggins out of the bus at gunpoint. Coggins stated he had previously bought the bus from “an unknown black male approximately three days prior”. Coggins stated there was proof of purchase, but he could not locate it. Coggins was then detained. Wilson arrived on-scene and spoke with officers of the complete list of missing and damaged items. The total value of items stolen is valued at approximately $3,350. Wilson also estimated around $10,000 worth of damage on the inside and outside of the bus, as well as a taxidermy bobcat and taxidermy bear skull. Wilson told police that he had placed a hidden camera in the vehicle on August 12, and was able to provide pictures of Coggins in the vehicle on the morning of August 13. Coggins was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
