PUBLIC INTOXICATION/UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: On August 13, Officer Justin Shelton responded to the Time Out Travel Center in reference to a possibly unresponsive male in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Sergeant Woody administered one 4mg nasal dose of Narcan. Shelton states that the male then became alert and identified himself as Roger Kirkpatrick. The officers reported that Kirkpatrick was covered in sweat and had trouble staying alert. Kirkpatrick then told the officers he had “shot up heroin.” A used syringe with a blackish substance was found in the floorboard between Kirkpatrick’s feet. Priority EMS arrived, but Kirkpatrick refused medical treatment. Officer Shelton then placed Kirkpatrick under arrest and transported him to the Cocke County Jail.

GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On August 13, officers were dispatched to the Cocke County High School in reference to a possible overdose. Officer Jessy Burgess stated that upon arrival, he noticed a male lying unresponsive in the grass. The man was identified as Shane Steelman. Burgess administered one dose of Narcan into Steelman’s right nostril and proceeded to do sternum rubs until Newport Fire Department arrived to take over. Newport Fire and Priority EMS both worked on Steelman until he was finally able to regain consciousness. He then declined any further treatment. Officer Burgess then spoke with his wife, Tracy Steelman, who stated he had gotten out of her vehicle to walk as they were waiting for their son. A short time later she noticed him lying on the grass. At that time, she went to check on him and noticed he was not breathing. Tracy Steelman stated he had taken a pain pill earlier in the day and had also drank some beer. No arrests were made. This all occurred in Cocke County.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.