Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to the Hartford Citgo, located at 3155 Big Creek Road, concerning an intoxicated male subject on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Deputy Zach Magourik came in contact with the male in question, identified as Eric Allen Stretmatter, 41, who could not stand still or follow basic instructions. According to the report, Stretmatter admitted to using methamphetamine the day before. For his safety, he was taken into custody. Stretmatter was charged with public intoxication.
Warrants served: Jason Randall Williams, 45, Paint Brush Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of sexual offender registry, failure to appear and aggravated assault on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Williams without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Charles Allen Lawson, 27, Mohawk, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Deputy Rebecca Colley served Lawson the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.Probation violation: Kelly Harris, 30, Dandridge, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Aug. 3. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Harris without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Layman Way, in reference to a male subject attempting to break into vehicles on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Deputy Jessica Butler made contact with the male in question identified as Dewy William Talton, 48, Bullard Drive, who said he was poisoned with carbon monoxide. Deputies determined Talton was under the influence. He was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
