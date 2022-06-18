Aggravated Domestic Assault: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to a residence on Grandview Way on the report of a domestic violence incident. Upon his arrival, Magouirk made contact with David Carpenter who stated he had gotten into an argument with his son Bryan Carpenter. Carpenter reportedly left the scene but returned to the residence and attempted to run power from the home to an out building where he was staying. A second argument ensued, and Carpenter stated that his son became irate and attempted to strike him with a metal pole. Bryan Carpenter allegedly ran into the nearby roadway where he brandished a knife while threatening to kill his father. Magouirk located Bryan Carpenter a short distance from the home hiding behind old farming equipment. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: Sergeant Heath Willis responded to the area of Lark Road in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch. Upon arrival, Willis found a Toyota Camry off the roadway in a creek. A male subject was still inside trying to get the car out. Willis instructed the driver to put the vehicle in park and turn the car off. The report states that the driver had an odor of alcohol coming from his person. The driver was identified as Lewis Raines. After getting Raines out of his car, Willis noticed that his speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and he was very unsteady on his feet. When asked what happened, the report states that Raines kept mumbling and slurring his words. Raines had a small cut above his right eye, which led EMS to respond and bandaged the cut. Raines was given a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested and transported to the County Jail for booking.
DUI: Deputy Eddie Clabo was contacted by Sergeant Heath Willis regarding a possibly intoxicated female walking on County Line Road. Clabo observed the female, later identified as Jennifer Ball, walking alongside the road staggering near a grey SUV off an embankment. Clabo asked Ball if she was driving the vehicle to which she replied yes, but stated that she was choked by her husband before she wrecked. Clabo asked Ball where her husband was and she advised that he had “taken off running through the woods.” Clabo then asked Ball if she had taken any drugs that day. She allegedly stated that she had used marijuana and had taken Xanax and Adderall earlier in the day. Clabo then conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Ball to which she performed poorly. Ball was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Criminal Trespassing: Deputies were dispatched to Old Solomon Ferry Road in reference to an unwanted male attempting to enter a residence. Dispatch advised that the male ran into the woods near the residence after the caller’s husband came outside trying to locate the man. Lieutenant Zach Shelton spoke with Samantha Mattair, who stated that she heard a sound outside then heard someone trying to pull open the storm door to her residence. She stated that she told her husband what was going on and that’s when Chris Mattair went outside to search the property. Mattair said she saw a male stand up in the ditch line and run toward Fowlers Ridge Road. While Shelton was gathering information, deputies went to Fowlers Ridge where they saw a male run into the wood line but could not locate him.
Probation Violation: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to the Hamblen/Cocke County line to transport Brett Johnson to the Cocke County Jail. Hamblen County Deputies came in contact with Johnson and found he had an active Violation Of Probation warrant out of Cocke County. Forbes transported Johnson to the County Jail and served the warrant without any further incident.
Theft of Property: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to the area near exit 435 on the Cosby Highway in regard to a stolen blue Ford Explorer. Forbes spotted a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. Michelle Jones, the registered owner of the vehicle, pulled behind Forbes and confirmed the vehicle was hers. She stated that it had been taken from her driveway three hours prior. Forbes made contact with Thomas McReynolds who was driving the vehicle and detained him. Charles J. Jones was sitting in the front passenger of the vehicle and was detained by Deputy Alison Brooks. Charles Jones stated that the car was his because he had given money toward the purchase of the vehicle. Michelle Jones gave a written statement that claimed the vehicle was taken by the individuals so they could “get their fix.” Mrs. Jones requested that Forbes search the vehicle for “dope.” Forbes found several syringes and cut straws in the front driver’s side door panel and passenger floorboard. Both Charles Jones and Thomas McReynolds were arrested and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
