Child Support: On August 8, Deputy Randy Forbes conducted a traffic stop on Clevenger Cut Off Road for a speed limit violation. During the traffic stop Forbes came into contact with David Zimmerman, 35, in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Forbes checked Zimmerman for warrants and found he had an active child support capias out of Juvenile Court. Zimmerman was arrested and transported to the County Jail.
Resisting Arrest: On August 7, Deputy Blake Cupp observed Jacen Valentine, 40, in the passenger seat of a silver vehicle traveling on Wilton Springs Road. The report states that jail personnel released Valentine from the Cocke County Jail earlier than scheduled. Cupp made contact with the Valentine and advised him to step out of the vehicle. Valentine was advised that he was under arrest and to place his hands behind his back. The report states that Valentine attempted to go back inside the vehicle to “reach for something” and he attempted to pull away from Cupp. Another deputy arrived on scene to help, and after a brief struggle, Valentine was taken into custody. Valentine was placed into the back seat of a patrol vehicle where he started to kick the inside of the vehicle causing damage to the door. He was removed from that patrol vehicle and placed into the back seat of another, all while refusing to put his feet inside, according to the report. Cupp found a blue pill bottle that contained five grams of Heroin and several syringe needles where Valentine was sitting. Valentine was additionally charged with Vandalism under $1,000, Simple Possession (Heroin), Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest.
Theft: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to 476 Johnson Street in reference to a stolen trailer. Butler was met by Lorraine Gibson who stated that she noticed her trailer was missing between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on August 6. Gibson said the 4x8 trailer is black in color and has a cross tie in the front center used for a stop block. Gibson said she bought the trailer about six years ago for 600.00.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Alison Brooks and Sgt. Jonathan Ochs were dispatched to 2912 Happy Hollow Road concerning a male subject who was on the property only wearing a t-shirt. They made contact with the homeowner, Lee Baker, who directed them to the male subject who was sitting in a rocking chair on the front porch. He was identified as Robert Ellison, age 49. The report states that Ellison’s speech was slurred and he seemed confused. In addition, he was unsteady on his feet. During the investigation Brooks asked Ellison if he had drank any alcohol to which he admitted to consuming three “tall boys” of Bud Light the day before. Ellison was placed him under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Burglary: Deputy Tony Bailey was dispatched to Fox Hollow Road on a burglary call on August 5. He spoke with the victim, Linda Freshour, who stated her Troy Built lawnmower and push mower were take from her home while she was away for a few days. Freshour provided video evidence of a white male prying the back door open to gain entry into her home, but he took nothing from inside the residence. The suspect pulled his 2012-2015 white four door truck into the front yard with a black utility trailer, which he used to place the mowers on before driving away. The two mowers were valued at more than $5,500.
Drug Possession: On August 2, Deputy Blake Cupp conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to the driver not wearing her seatbelt. He made contact with the driver and the front seat passenger, Michael Crowe. The driver was advised the reason for the stop and asked to provide her license, registration and proof of insurance on the vehicle. The driver showed to have a valid license and showed to be clear for any warrants. The reports states that Crowe showed to have a warrant out of Jefferson County for Failure to Appear. He was placed under arrest after the warrant was confirmed by central dispatch. The driver was asked if anything inside the vehicle was illegal and she confirmed there was Marijuana inside the car. Cupp advised that a probable cause search was going to be conducted on the vehicle. The report states that Crowe admitted to having Methamphetamine inside his bag located in the back seat. After the search was conducted, Cupp located the bag that held two small bags of Methamphetamine weighing 63 grams, and one bag of Marijuana weighing 10 grams. The report states that Crowe took ownership of all narcotics and paraphernalia that were located inside the vehicle. He was charged with Possession of Schedule II, Simple Possession or Casual Exchange and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
