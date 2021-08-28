Disorderly Conduct: On August 24, police responded to a request for assistance from First Call EMS. According to Sergeant William Garber’s report, a male had jumped out of a First Call ambulance and was trying to run away. The man was identified as Chachi Sharp, age 27. According to Garber, Sharp refused to stop running until police warned him that a Taser would be deployed otherwise. Sharp was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and taken to Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On August 24, Patrolman Eli Suggs initiated a traffic stop for a possibly intoxicated driver on Western Plaza Drive. The driver was identified as Eli Bowen, age 58. Bowen stated to Suggs that he had consumed “half a bottle of bourbon,” according to Suggs’ report. Bowen performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Bowen mentioned leg and chest pain, and he was transported to Newport Medical Center for evaluation before being arrested.
DUI: On August 26, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Chevrolet traveling 55 mph in a 40 mph zone of Cosby Highway. The driver was identified as Frank Ammann, age 35. Weber observed four small children in the back seat of the car, not properly restrained in child seats. Weber also reported a strong smell of marijuana, and when questioned, Ammann presented Weber with a marijuana pipe, which was still producing smoke. Ammann performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. A DCS referral was also made.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
