Stolen Firearm: Sergeant Heath Willis was dispatched to the courthouse in reference to a stolen firearm report. Willis spoke with Joshua Wayne Fields, who stated that he and his wife live in a camper on property belonging to his in-laws in Del Rio. Fields stated that he kept his 9mm pistol in the safe inside their residence. On Monday, September 6, Fields stated he was going to go practice shooting and discovered the firearm was missing. The last time he saw the gun was sometime in May 2021. Fields had hoped the firearm had been misplaced, but still hasn’t bee able to locate the gun.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to 380 South Highway 32 on reports of a domestic violence incident. He made contact with Brittiny Slone, who stated that she had been cooking for her children and decided to go lay down while they were eating and take a nap. Slone stated that she then woke up to her husband, Jeremiah Slone, allegedly striking her in the back several times with a X-box remote. Slone said that the assault was unprovoked and that she and Mr. Slone had not been arguing. Mrs. Slone stated that when she told Mr. Slone she was calling the police, he got into his vehicle and fled the scene. The report states that Mrs. Slone did have red marks and swelling under her left shoulder blade as a result of the alleged assault. A Domestic Assault charge has been filed against Jeremiah Slone.
Vandalism: Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to 1733 Pat Road in reference to a vandalism call. Colley made contact with a Rita York who stated that Cedia York, age 24, had come into her mother’s house and broke a 32 inch television. Rita York said stated that Cedia York left the residence before law enforcement arrived. Colley canvased the area to search for York when dispatch advised she had returned to the residence. Colley made contact with Cedia York who said she broke the television because “she was going through personal things.” Cedia York was taken into custody and transported to County Jail.
Unauthorized Charges: On Monday, September 13, Deputy Alison Brooks took a walk in report for a series of unauthorized uses of a debit/credit card. The victim, Lisa Shults, provided a list of bank statements from Tennessee State Bank where several purchases were made from Amazon, Apple and eBay without her permission. The unauthorized purchases were made over a period of time starting in May 2021 until August 2021. The charges totaled nearly $2,300.
Burglary: Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to 171 Raccoon Valley Road concerning a break-in. Brooks spoke with Virgie Wallin, who said she returned to the residence to find that someone had broken into the home and stolen numerous items. When asked when the break-in occurred, Wallin stated that it was between the late evening hours of September 12 or early morning hours of September 13. Wallin said that three televisions were stolen, two converter boxes, a DEWALT drill, two water faucets and a new Bissell shampooer. Wallin advised that she would continue to look through the residence to see if anything else had been stolen. She provided the names of two potential suspects that may be responsible for the break-in.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
