Aggravated Assault: On September 28, Deputy Bryce Pickens responded to Walmart to speak with a female in regard to an assault. Pickens spoke with the victim, Dorothy York, who stated that she was taking her granddaughter Cedia York to the probation office when she became combative. She stated that they engaged in a verbal argument for some amount of time before her granddaughter allegedly grabbed and twisted her arm. Picken’s report noted there was a large purple bruise on the victim’s right arm. York also said her granddaughter allegedly smacked her in the face during the altercation. Cedia York was located walking on Armory Road, which is were the incident occurred. She was arrested and transported to the County Jail. York told Pickens that she had “blacked out” and snapped. York was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault.
Failure to Appear: CCSO deputies Lt. Max Laughter, Cpt. David Robertson, Sgt. Jonathan Ochs, Blake Cupp and Katie Spann located Robert Sparks near the lake bottoms on Highway 25E. There was an active warrant for Sparks arrest according to the Cocke County Jail. Sparks was arrested and transported to the County Jail for booking.
Probation Violation: CCSO Deputies Lt. Max Laughter, Sgt. Jonathan Ochs and Katie Spann located Leonard Hannah near the lake bottoms on Highway 25E. According to the Cocke County Jail staff, there were active warrants for Hannah’s arrest. Hannah was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke Jail.
Aggravated Assault: On September 28, Sergeant Ethan Keys responded to Whitlock Road on the call of a possible assault. Lori Edwards told Keys she was allegedly assaulted by Elizabeth Herbstritt with a metal pole. Edwards advised that she was walking her dog when Herbstritt told her that she needed to keep her dog on a leash. A verbal argument ensued and Edwards alleged that Herbstritt threw a metal bird feeder hanger at her which struck her in the left side of her face. Deputies spoke with Herbstritt about the incident and she denied throwing anything at Edwards. Herbstritt was placed under arrest based on the evidence and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
