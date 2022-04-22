DUI: On Saturday, April 16 Deputy Alison Brooks responded to the 1700 block of Highway 160 concerning a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries. Upon arrival, Brooks observed a 2004 Cadillac C/T off the right side of the highway beside a creek bed. Brooks made contact with a female subject, identified as Kristi Jordan, who advised she was the driver of the vehicle and she was ok. Brooks asked Jordan what happened and she stated that she was traveling south on Highway 160 when she veered off the right side of the roadway due to the road being slick from the rain. While Brooks was speaking with Jordan, she detected an odor of alcohol about her person. In addition, Brooks noticed her speech was slurred, she was unsteady on her feet and her eyelids were droopy. When asked if she had consumed any alcohol or taken any medication, Jordan first stated that she drank a bottle of wine last night (Friday, April 15, 2022) and that she had taken her medication earlier today. Jordan consented to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and performed poorly on all tests given. Brooks determined that Jordan was under the influence of alcohol and placed her under arrest.
Possession of Schedule I: Deputy Jacob Damron observed a grey passenger car traveling down Hedrick Drive with a busted front windshield obstructing the driver’s view. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Samual Hill. While speaking with the driver, reports state that the front seat passenger, Jessica Troxell, continued to talk in an attempt to distract Damron. Damron walked back to his patrol vehicle to check the occupants through central dispatch. At that time the back seat passenger, Amanda Pope, ran from the car, but Damron was able to catch her after a short foot chase. Sgt. Dylan Norton observed Troxell throw an object inside of the trashcan in front of the vehicle while the chase was occurring. Deputies retrieved a wrapped up baggie containing a pink colored powdery substance suspected to be Heroin/Fentanyl weighing approximately 22.2 grams. Jail staff advised that Pope had two active warrants out of General Sessions Court for her arrest. After reading all occupants their Miranda rights, Troxell admitted to throwing the suspected Heroin into the garbage and told deputies they would find syringes inside the car. The backseat passenger, Melton Stelly, advised deputies they would find syringes and paraphernalia inside his backpack but stated there were no drugs. Damron searched the backpack and found a crystal like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine weighing approximately 1.3 grams along with syringes. All parties were arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail for booking.
DUI: On Saturday, April 16, Deputy Alison Brooks was patrolling the area of East Broadway when she observed a black Chevrolet Camaro sitting at the red light at the intersection of East Broadway and McMahan Avenue. The vehicle was sitting in the lane of travel to which a vehicle would continue east on East Broadway. However, after passing the vehicle, Brooks noticed the vehicle made an abrupt left turn onto McMahan Avenue and the driver was not in the left hand turn lane. As Brooks turned around to pursue the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Spencer Kobi Seay, accelerated at a high rate of speed onto North Street. Brooks was able to catch up to Seay near Jimtown Road on North Street and paced Seay traveling at 68 mph in a 30 mph speed zone. Brooks initiated a traffic stop on Highway 321 near Old Greeneville Highway. She made contact with Seay and immediately detected an odor of alcohol about his person,” according to the report. Brooks also noted Seay’s speech was very slurred and that he couldn’t keep his eyes open. Seay told Brooks he had been at Dean’s Bar and he got “punched in the mouth.” Brooks asked Seay how much he had to drink and he first admitted to consuming “one or two beers.” Seay proceeded to tell Brooks that he was not drunk and just wanted to go home. Due to Seay admitting that he left a bar and had consumed alcohol, Brooks asked if he was willing to participate in a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. The report states that Seay agreed to participate and performed poorly on all tests given. Brooks determined Seay was under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest. After placing Seay in the patrol car, the report states that he acted in a disorderly manner and cursed Brooks on numerous occasions. Lt. Zach Shelton arrived on scene, and Seay continued to act disorderly, becoming irate as deputies spoke to him. Shelton asked how much he (Seay) had to drink, to which he replied “about 3 beers.” While searching Seay’s vehicle, Shelton located a Canik TP9 sfx 9mm firearm behind the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Seay was taken to the County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Violation of Implied Consent and Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence.
Possession/Theft: Sergeant Joshua Boyce responded to the Dollar General on Cosby Highway in reference to a male slumped over the steering wheel in the parking lot. When Boyce arrived on scene he walked towards the vehicle and observed a female walking towards the same car. The woman started to say the name Jason, and Boyce asked her if she knew the individual. The female who was later identified as Regina Webb, stated that she did and that he had given her a ride to the store. Boyce told Webb to stay in front of his patrol car while he checked on the male. Boyce opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle and observed a lighter in the male’s hand and a glass pipe next to the center console. Boyce was able to wake the male and place him in handcuffs. The male was identified as Michael Freeman. During a search of Freeman’s person Boyce located a .45 caliber bullet in his pocket. Boyce asked Freeman if there was a firearm in the vehicle to which he replied there was. Freeman had also stated that he was a felon. During the search of the vehicle, Boyce found that the bulb of the glass pipe was still warm to the touch. He also located the firearm in a brown case that was on the floorboard of the driver’s side. In the back seat Boyce found 3.1 grams of suspected marijuana and another glass pipe in the glove compartment. Boyce asked Webb if any bags in the vehicle belonged to her, and she had stated that there was a couple that had her make up inside. While searching one of the bags Boyce had located a cigarette pack that had four suspected Clonazepam and two pills of suspected Alprazolam. Webb was placed under arrest at that time. Boyce located several items on the suspects that did not match receipts from the Dollar General. An employee stated that video footage would be reviewed and the store would prosecute for the theft charges. Both Freeman and Webb were transported to the County Jail for processing. They face charges of Possession of Schedule VI, Theft of Property, Possession of Narcotic Equipment, Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon and Driving Under the Influence.
Aggravated Assault: Deputy Jacob Damron was dispatched to a residence on Ramblin Road in regard to a truck that had struck an individual. Upon arrival, Damron was met in the driveway by the victim, William O’Brian. O’Brian stated while at the Riverside Saloon he was approached by an ex-girlfriend who “accused him of starting things.” O’Brian said that Dewayne Keller drove by and allegedly yelled he was going to “run him over the next time he catches him out on his bike,” according to the report. Keller allegedly turned around in the parking lot and drove back to where O’Brian and his ex-girlfriend were standing. O’Brian said Keller threatened him again and said “he was going to kill him.” According to O’Brian, Keller turned around in his vehicle, swerved and struck him with his right fender and mirror of his truck. Deputies could see red marks on O’Brian’s right arm and a black stripe across his shirt. O’Brian pulled up his shirt where the black stripe was and deputies saw a long bright red mark across the right side of his chest. Deputies were unable to make contact with Keller as he fled the scene prior to their arrival.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
