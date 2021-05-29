Stolen Vehicle: On May 25, Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to Amanda Creithton regarding her vehicle being stolen. Creithton reported that she had allowed Justin Patterson, age 23, to drive her vehicle a short distance. Creithton stated that Patterson called her and told her that the vehicle had been stolen from Time Out Travel Center on West Highway 25/70. Police located the vehicle on Paintbrush Street and came into contact with Jason Williams, age 46. Williams fled from the vehicle into his residence and would not allow the police inside. According to the report, police then made contact with Patterson, who stated to them that the vehicle was stolen from him on Johnson Street rather than Time Out Travel Center. Patterson agreed to meet with police but never showed and did not return calls from the police. Warrants were issued for Patterson and Williams, as they had possession of Creithton’s property.
DUI: On May 26, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to McDonald’s on Cosby Highway in regards to a man who was sitting in his car and had reportedly told a customer that he had a gun. Laughter spoke to the man, who was identified as Christopher Moir, age 29. Moir stated he had drunk two shots while in Gatlinburg before driving home. Moir performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Laughter located a Glock 19 handgun on Moir’s person, and an inventory of the vehicle revealed two tall beer cans, one half-empty and one unopened. Moir was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On May 26, officers responded to a call from Newport Medical regarding an aggressive female. Staff told officers that Nina Williams, age 26, had become aggressive towards the staff and had spit on staff members and on the floor. Williams was released from the ER and police took her into custody. Williams did not comply and proceeded to bite Sergeant Billy Woody’s hand and elbowed Patrolman Paul Walker in the face. Williams was forcefully restrained and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
Revoked License: On May 26, Patrolman Jessy Burgess located a vehicle that police suspected had been stolen. Police followed the vehicle, but before they could initiate a traffic stop, the driver, identified as Travis Wilkins, leapt from the car as it was still moving and began to flee. Officers pursued on foot and were able to detain Wilkins in a wooded area. According to the report, Wilkins claimed he was running because his license was revoked, and dispatched confirmed that it had been revoked out of Jefferson County for DUI. Before officers could return to the car, an unknown passenger had moved into the driver’s seat and left the area. Police were not able to make note of the vehicle’s plate number.
Suspended License: On May 27, Patrolman Shane Bower observed a vehicle turning onto Cosby Highway without functioning taillights. As Bower merged into the lane behind the vehicle, the driver pulled into the other lane and began to quickly drive away. Bower followed and noted that the tags on the vehicle appeared to have been altered. The driver, identified as Jason Adams, age 34, eventually turned onto Golf Course Road, where he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. Police made contact with Adams, whose license had been suspended. Adams and the two passengers in the vehicle were transported to Newport Medical Center. Upon Adams discharge from NMC at 4 a.m. he was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
