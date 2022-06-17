Aggravated Assault: On June 14, police were dispatched to Walmart on Cosby Highway in reference to an incident regarding a pellet gun. Police spoke to the victim, who stated that he had been at Walmart to meet with his ex-girlfriend. The victim stated that, while the two were talking, Jared Cameron, age 33, approached the victim and hit him over the head with a pellet gun. The two then began fighting. According to Jessy Burgess’ report, Cameron “blacked out when he walked up and seen Mr. Smith.” All parties involved confirmed that Cameron was the primary aggressor, and warrants have been issued.
DUI: On June 14, Patrolman Paul Weber was flagged down by employees at the Exxon station on W 25/70. The employees stated that a male subject had been inside the store and was very intoxicated. Weber made contact with Adam Stallings, age 23, who was pumping gas. Stallings stated he had consumed two beers before driving. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Assault: On June 14, Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke to an employee at Quality Inn who stated that Kimberly Strickland, age 31, had struck him in the face. The victim stated that Strickland had overstayed three nights, and when he asked her to leave, she became angry. Witnesses confirmed that Strickland struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, “flipped him a bird,” and left the scene. Shelton issued warrants for Strickland’s arrest.
Theft: On June 15, police were dispatched to Coin Laundry in reference to a theft. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with the victim, who stated that his bicycle had been stolen from outside the building while he was in the restroom. The victim stated he was also missing a Dewalt tool bag that had been with the bike. The total loss was estimate to be around $180.
Theft of Electricity: On June 16, police responded to a call from a residence regarding stolen power. The caller stated that Kelly Sabo, age 20, had been running power cables from the caller’s house into his singlewide trailer. Sabo fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival, and a warrant was issued.
Active Warrant: On June 16, police received a call fro Walgreens concerning a female subject opening products without paying. Police spoke to Kayla Coronna, age 34, who stated she had been in the store shopping for a friend who didn’t have money. Coronna stated she would pay for the one item she did open and denied opening anything else. While Walgreens did not press charges, police found Coronna had an active warrant for Theft Over $10,000 and took her into custody.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
