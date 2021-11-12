Failure to Comply: Sergeant Joshua Boyce and Deputy Katie Spann were patrolling the area of Johnson Street when they observed Amber Grooms walking on the side of the road. Officers contacted jail staff who advised that Grooms had two active warrants for Failure to Comply with Child Support. Grooms was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Suspended License: On Tuesday, November 9 Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of New Cave Road when he observed a truck travelling 56 mph in a 35 mph zone. Forbes initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, Colby S. Pizz, who stated he did not have a license and had no insurance on the vehicle. Forbes could not confirm the vehicle’s ownership due to the license plate being altered with what appeared to be a black marker. Forbes confirmed through central dispatch that Pizz’s License was suspended and no insurance was found on file for the 1989 Chevy truck. Pizz’s driving history showed multiple Financial Responsibility violations. Forbes arrested Pizz at the scene and transported him to the Cocke County Jail.
Drug Possession: Deputy Blake Cupp observed a silver passenger vehicle traveling on Highway 25-70 headed towards Food City East. The driver was identified as Phillip Shropshire. Shropshire was found to have an active warrant for Probation Violation. A traffic stop was conducted at Eastern Plaza Center. The report states that Cupp observed a loaded syringe in the Shropshire’s lap. Shropshire was asked to step out of the vehicle in which he complied and was taken into custody without incident. Cupp also made contact with the front seat passenger, Eric Click. Click was detained and asked if he had anything illegal on his person and he stated “No.” Click stated that nothing inside the vehicle belonged to him and that he had just got into the vehicle. Shropshire was found to be in possession of a white powder substance believed to be Heroin. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located between the passenger seat and the center console, a silver container that contained one bag of a crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine. After the narcotics were recovered, all luggage inside the vehicle was searched. During this search officers located in a green handbag with a book that showed narcotic ledgers, digital scales, a Hi-point handgun and a bag of green leafy substance believed to be Marijuana. Also inside the green handbag was a set of keys that had a key chain with the name “Eric Click’s” name. Both individuals were transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.