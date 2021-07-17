Evading Arrest/Drug Paraphernalia: On July 13, police came into contact with Thomas McReynolds, age 50, while responding to a call to a residence near Freeman Avenue. According to Patrolman Eli Suggs’ report, McReynolds was seen exiting a vehicle parked on the property and jogging towards the back of the property. McReynolds did not comply when police ordered him to stop, and he jumped over a fence in the backyard. Police pursued McReynolds and located him hiding under a parked vehicle. A search of McReynolds’ person found three cut straws with a white residue on them. McReynolds had two active warrants for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was placed under arrest.
Assault: On July 14, around 10:30 p.m. Patrolman Joshyua Shults was dispatched to a residence near Smith Street in response to an assault call. Shults spoke to a man who stated that Carla Millette, age 55, had assaulted him. According to Shults’ report, Millette entered the room and threw something in the man’s face and the man “had to push Mrs. Millette out of his face to prevent her from further escalating the situation.” Millette stated that the man had choked her, but First Call EMS was unable to find any marks on or near her neck. Millette was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of Schedule I: On July 14, police responded to a call regarding drug activity near the PriceLess Foods parking lot. Patrolman Justin Shelton made contact with Matthew Bailey, age 27. According to Shelton’s report, Bailey appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, as his pupils were constricted and his speech was slurred. Bailey gave verbal consent for Shelton to search his car, in which Shelton found 0.63 grams of suspected Heroin and a set of digital scales. Shelton also found 1.21 grams of suspected Methamphetamine and a rolled up $20 bill. According to Shelton, Bailey actively resisted arrest by pushing against him and thrashing his head. Bailey was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Warrants: On July 14, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter came into contact with Joshua Freeman, age 43, at a traffic stop. Freeman was taken into custody on an active warrant for Aggravated Assault.
Hit and Run: On July 15, at around 12:30 a.m. Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Lamons Circle in response to a hit and run. Laughter spoke with the victim, who stated a male had backed into her vehicle as he was leaving a nearby apartment. A witness identified the man as Devon Linge, age 26. The witness stated that Linge had recently taken Xanax before driving. The witness gave police the address of Linge’s residence and with the help of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department, Linge was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
