Aggravated Assault: Lt. Wes Keys responded to 1090 Rhodes Road on a disturbance call. Keys observed the offender, Joshua Caldwell, 32, running from the residence towards the woods. Caldwell was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Keys spoke with David Estes, who stated that Caldwell came to his residence looking for his medication. The victim stated he didn’t know anything about Caldwell’s medication. After words were exchange, Estes said Caldwell pulled a handgun from his waistband and brandished it around. Two witnesses provided statements saying they saw Caldwell with the firearm during the argument. Caldwell was taken to the County Jail and charged with Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest.
Drug Possession: Deputy Randy Forbes performed a traffic stop on a red Suzuki after observing the vehicle cross three lanes of traffic. Dispatch advised that the driver may be intoxicated. Forbes came in contact with Brian Rines, 42, Dandridge, who did not have a valid license. Deputies located a bag in the front seat of the vehicle covered in a gray powder substance consistent with Heroin. They found 13 Suboxone strips, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Rines was arrested and charge with Driving While License Revoked, Possession of Schedule I and II and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use.
Domestic Assault: Deputies responded to 1734 Pat Road in reference to a domestic incident on May 18. William Crisp advised in written statement that Marah Meeks, 30, 1775 Bloom Road, Newport, came to his residence causing a disturbance. Crisp said Meeks poured gasoline on his porch and vehicle while attempting to strike a lighter. Meeks reportedly threw a rock at Crisp’s vehicle, attempted to hit him with a wooden pole and struck his vehicle in the process. Meeks left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, but was found a short time later. She was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault and Attempted Arson.
Disorderly Conduct: Deputies responded to 730 Merry Way in Parrottsville on the report of an intoxicated female. They made contact with Heather Loveday, 44, who refused to step out of the residence and speak with deputies. She came outside and was advised to walk towards them, but refused and was assisted to the ground by deputies. Loveday was taken into custody on the charge of Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.
Vandalism: Sgt. Joey Owings responded to a vandalism call at 3225 Long Creek Road. He spoke with William David Winters, who said someone had cut the brake lines on his 2008 Ford truck, and damaged the transmission on a 2000 Chevy S10. No suspects were mentioned, and the damage to the vehicles is estimated at $600.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
