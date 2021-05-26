Car Part Stolen: Deputy Tony Bailey was dispatched to Waterville Road for a theft report on May 23. He spoke with Crystal Johnson, who stated she parked her 2019 Ford Escape just off Waterville Road on Saturday morning, and returned on Sunday to discover her catalytic convertor was missing.
Stolen Motorcycle: Kevin Olson reported his motorcycle was stolen on May 21. Olson told Deputy Joshua Boyce he locked his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle to a guard rail near Tobes Creek Road to hike the Appalachian trail. When he arrived back at the location a few days later the bike was missing. The bike was valued at $6,000.
Probation Violation: Sgt. Joey Ownings was dispatched to a domestic disturbance call at 107 Country View Way. Chad Kerr, 41, 3260 Rain Drive, White Pine, and Kaley Alexander, 26, 2749 Hwy 160, Newport were inside a vehicle at the time of Owning’s arrival. Both individuals had warrants out of Jefferson County for Probation Violation. Kerr and Alexander were arrested and taken to the County Jail to await transport to Jefferson County.
Domestic Assault: Sgt. Heath Willis responded to a domestic call at 842 Palmer Hollow Road in Bybee. He spoke with Heath Bryant, who was bleeding from the nose and had a black eye. Bryant stated that he went to his mother’s house and his step father, Jose Felix Dajui, 44, started an argument with him. Bryant said that Dajui walked behind him and kicked him in the rear. The two began to scuffle, and Dajui struck Bryant at least five times in the face, according to the report. Dajui was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Joshua Malone was dispatched to a domestic assault call at the Chicken Coop. He spoke with Brandi Moody, who stated that she and her wife, Brittany Moody, were arguing when Brittany grabbed her hair and refused to let go. Brandi was able to escape, but was chased around their car before Brittany grabbed her by the throat and struck her in the head. Brittany Moody fled before Malone arrived on scene. Dispatch confirmed that there were active orders of protection on both parties for each other. Brandi Moody was taken into custody and warrants have been filed for Brittany Moody’s arrest for Violation of Protection and Domestic Assault.
Domestic Assault: A 911 hang up call was made from 101 Greystone Way on May 23. Deputy Joshua Malone responded and spoke with Donna Barnes, who stated Misty Barnes, 43, stomped her foot and head-butted her prior to Malone’s arrival. She stated that her daughter also made threats to her in the past saying she would “take her out.” Donna Barnes is currently on hospice care due to severe medical problems. Misty Barnes was arrested for Domestic Assault.
DUI: Deputy Zach Magouirk performed a traffic stop after the driver of a white truck nearly struck his patrol car on May 23. He came in contact with the driver, Michael Mathis, 18, 3570 Cosby Highway, who had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Mathis exited his vehicle and appeared to be unsteady on his feet. Mathis performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. He was transported to the County Jail and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Open Container Law and Failure to Maintain Lane.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
