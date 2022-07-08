Assault: On July 6, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Relax Inn in response to an assault call. Police were shown a video in which a “Mr. Blair” is standing in the doorway of the room, while a “Ms. Salas” is telling him to leave. The video shows Mr. Blair approaching Ms. Salas from behind and restraining her in a chokehold. Both parties had conflicting stories regarding the incident, and both parties declined to press charges.
DUI: On July 7, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter observed a green Ford stopped in the middle of the roadway near Newport Towne Center. The vehicle turned onto Epley road, then turned left through a red light onto Cosby Highway. Laughter initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Brent Coggins, age 51. Laughter noted that Coggins’ speech was slurred and he “made several statements that did not make sense.” Coggins performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Coggins was also unable to provide proof of insurance during the incident.
Theft: On July 7, police were called to Fred Naillon and Sons Septic Tanks in regards to several checks that had been stolen. Naillon told police that Corey Buckner, age 33, had stolen four checks from the building and had cashed two of them. A witness told Naillon that Buckner had been bragging about stealing the checks. The total value of the cashed checks was $975.
Theft/B&E: On July 7, police were called to investigate and break-in on Old Knoxville Highway. Police spoke to the victim, who stated that a man had entered his vacant apartment and stolen $1,000 worth of copper. The owner stated that the man, who was later identified as Eric McCrory, age 44, had gone under the building without the owner’s permission. Newport Police recovered the stolen copper, and the owner is seeking $1,000 in restitution for damages to the property.
Shoplifting: On July 7, police were called to Walmart on Cosby Highway in reference to a shoplifter. Loss Prevention told police that the suspect had walked around the store and placed several items into Walmart plastic bags before walking out without paying. When Loss Prevention confronted the man, he ran out the door and fled into the woods. Police found a trail left by the suspect and were able to recover some of the merchandise that had been dropped, but they were unable to locate or identify the subject. The total value of lost merchandise was estimated at $200.
Vandalism: On July 7, police responded to a call regarding possible vandalism near Goodwill. The victim stated she was approached by a man on a bicycle in the parking lot of the store. The man asked her for money, and she declined. The victim then entered the store. When she returned to her vehicle, she found her back right tire was flat and appeared to have been slashed. Police observed the tire but could not determine whether the hole had been caused intentionally or by accident. The victim requested the report be kept on file and valued the tire at $100.
Theft: On July 7, police responded to a call regarding a theft from a vehicle near Sulpher Springs road. Police had already come into contact with Eric McCrory, age 44, who admitted to the theft. The victim stated that someone had broken into both his personal vehicle and his work vehicle and stolen multiple Craftsman toolboxes. The total estimated value of the stolen goods was $3000.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
