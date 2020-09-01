Assault: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Carson Springs Road in reference to an assault that occurred on Friday, Aug. 28. Deputy Joshua Boyce spoke with Donald Koop, who reported that his girlfriend, Christy Fox, 38, had been assaulted at Dollar General on Highway 411. Deputies spoke with Fox, who said while she was at Dollar General, Jessica Suttles, 27, an ex-girlfriend of Koop’s, pulled into the parking spot next to her and allegedly struck her through her vehicle’s window. Charges are pending against Suttles.
Weathers arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Industrial Road in reference to a female subject who was possibly under the influence. Deputy Rebecca Colley observed the female in question, identified as Tonya Weathers, 47, staggering on the shoulder of the roadway. Deputies made contact with Weathers and she admitted to doing “12 shots” of methamphetamine. Weathers was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of Denton Road, concerning a domestic disturbance on Monday, Aug. 31. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Katie Moore, who said her boyfriend, Kendall Grooms, 31, allegedly slapped her across the face. Grooms was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Probation violation: Misty S. Green, 42, Stoneview Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Aug. 31. Deputy Zach Magourik cited Green without incident.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Highway 25/70, concerning a male subject who was passed out in a vehicle on Monday, Aug. 31. Deputy Josh Matthews found Jody Lynn Jenkins, 36, Hunting Wood Way, unconscious in the driver’s seat. Deputies spoke with Jenkins and noticed he was unaware of his surroundings and “very” unstable on his feet. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Jenkins and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Theft: A Honda Rancher 420 ATV was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Aug. 30. Deputy Tony Bailey spoke with the victim, Alex Reese, 22, who said the ATV was last seen at a residence on Blue Mill Road. The estimated loss is $5,700.
Stolen vehicle recovered: Deputies were dispatch to the area of Huff Hollow Road concerning an abandoned vehicle on Friday, Aug. 28. Deputy Blake Cupp found the pick-up truck in the middle of the roadway with the engine still running. According to the report, deputies checked the VIN number and learned the vehicle was stolen out of Elizabethton. While searching the vehicle deputies found several needles, scales and empty baggies that contained methamphetamine residue.
Theft: A Smith & Wesson .38 firearm was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Aug. 29. Deputy Zach Magourik reported he spoke with Ramona B. Green, 70, who said the firearm was last seen at her residence on Banjo Way.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.