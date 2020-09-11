Probation violation: Steven Hance, 49, Wiley Town Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Hance at his residence.
Miller arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Old Highway 411 concerning unwanted visitors on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Deputy Daniel Smith spoke with the caller, who advised that several people were in her aunt’s home. During the investigation, Deputy Smith said he observed a female, later identified as Amber Miller, 28, Epley Road, who was under the influence of an intoxicant. Deputies reported that Miller could not answer basic questions. She was arrested and charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass. Miller was also served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support.
Warrants served: Dakota Sisk, 20, Mammas Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear, theft of property over $1,000 and burglary on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Sisk at a residence on Loftis Road without incident.
Possession of VI: Kenneth Dwayne Ledford, 44, Dark Hollow Road, was issued a citation for possession of schedule VI after he was found in possession of a bag that contained 7.3 grams of marijuana. According to the report, Lt. Max Laughter issued Ledford the citation during THP’s sobriety checkpoint on Highway 321 Monday evening.
Probation violation: John Sisk, 26, Epley Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Lt. David Moriarty cited Sisk into court.
Probation violation: Jackie Wilson, 41, Greasy Cove Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Deputy Zach Magourik arrested Wilson at his residence without incident.
Failure to appear: Kellie Roberts, 33, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Sept. 7. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Roberts following a traffic stop without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.