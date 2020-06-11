Jordan arrest: Officers were dispatched to Verizon Wireless in reference to a vandalism that occurred on Tuesday, June 9. Upon arrival Patrolman Brandt Stephens spoke with with Reagan Ward, who said Keith M. Jordan, 32, Walker Hill Way, reportedly kicked his vehicle causing damage. Jordan was arrested and charged with vandalism and served with an active outstanding warrant for assault.
DUI: A Newport woman was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop in Newport on Tuesday, June 9. Patrolman Eli Suggs stopped a vehicle after he observed the driver, later identified as Mary Hembree, 55, Moose Way, driving slowly unable to maintain her lane of travel. Ptl. Suggs also noted she nearly struck another vehicle on West Highway 25/70. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers came in contact with Hembree who appeared to be under the influence. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Hembree and she performed poorly on all tests given. According to the report, Hembree stated she took her medication earlier that day. Hembree was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence and improper lane change.
Probation violation: Justin M. Webb, 34, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, June 9. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Webb without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
