Aggravated Burglary: Deputies were dispatched to 2167 Stoneview Way in reference to a burglary that occurred on March 18. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with Kelsey McMahan who stated that Lisa Shults, 4471 Chavis Road, Cosby, had broken into his home and taken multiple items from inside. The front and rear door of the residence had been pried open with a crowbar causing damage to the frames and locks. The door to the bedroom was completely destroyed and the frame had been torn from the wall. McMahan had video of Shults entering his home and carrying the items out to her car. Charges have been filed against Shults for Aggravated Burglary, Theft and Vandalism over $500.
Theft of Property: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to 1204 Cosby Cutoff Road to A Storage Place in reference to a theft report. Butler met with Michael Hill who stated that his rims and tires were missing from his storage unit. The owner stated that she was unaware of any break ins and that no cameras face Hill’s unit. The value of the rims and tires was estimated at $800.
Domestic Dispute: Deputies were dispatched to 3225 Long Creek Road in Parrottsville in regards to a domestic dispute. Deputy Randy Forbes spoke with Kelly Waldroup, 38, 3225 White Birch Road, White Pine, who stated she was in a verbal argument with Krystal Dean Winters. Deputy Forbes spoke with Winters who was inside the residence. Forbes reported that Winters had swollen cheeks and swollen eyes. Winters told Forbes that Waldroup smacked her in the face several times while she was on the couch. At that time, Forbes arrested Waldroup and charged her with Domestic Assault.
Drug Possession: Deputy James Cupp observed a white vehicle on Highway 107 that failed to maintain its lane of travel. Cupp conducted a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver identified as Frank Shelton, 36, Midway Road, Del Rio. Shelton advised that he did not have a valid license. Cupp received permission to search Shelton’s person where he found Suboxone and other pills. While searching the vehicle, Cupp found a small bag that contained .6 grams of Methamphetamine. Shelton was taken into custody and charged with Possession of Schedule I, II, III, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use, and Driving while License Suspended.
Aggravated Burglary: Deputies responded to 4200 Trail Hollow Road on the call of a break in that occurred at a residence on March 19. They spoke with the owner who stated a truck was on his property without permission. He said he could hear individuals inside his residence. Deputies entered the home where they found Jennifer Hall, 41, and Norris Harvey 31, inside the residence. Both were placed under arrest for Aggravated Burglary and Criminal Trespass. The truck the two arrived in was reported stolen out of Pigeon Forge. The owner was identified and the vehicle was recovered.
Burglary: A burglary report was made by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on March 21. Deputy James Cupp spoke with the homeowner who stated she came to check on the property because it is not her primary residence. The homeowner noticed the front door was open and it looked as if someone forced their way into the home. The victim said her son recently moved out of the residence. Deputies made a list of the items stolen from the home and the value totaled to more than $350.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jamison Pickens performed a traffic stop after he observed Gary Haney, 49, Newport operating a vehicle near KOA Lane. Pickens had prior knowledge that Haney had a revoked license. The passenger in the vehicle identified as Tyrone Woods, 48, Newport, was shown to have four active warrants out of Cocke County. Woods was placed under arrest for the warrants. Deputies also found Methamphetamine and a pipe inside Woods’ jacket pocket. Both subjects were transported to the County Jail. Haney faces a charge of Driving while License Revoked, and Woods faces charges of Possession of Schedule II and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use and Act.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
