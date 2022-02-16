Shoplifting: On February 12, police responded to a shoplifting call from Walmart on Cosby Highway. Loss prevention told police that Rheannon Black, age 45, and Joshua Moore, age 24, had been skip-scanning items in the self-checkout. Black was found to have taken $186.19 worth of merchandise while only paying $49.42. According to Patrolman Jessy Burgess’ report, police found a block of cheese in Moore’s pocket that he had not paid for. Both parties were placed under arrest and trespassed from Walmart property.
Shoplifting/Public Intoxication: On February 13, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to a call from Brock’s Market regarding a female subject causing a disturbance in the store. Bower spoke to a woman identified as Christian Tucker or Christian Laughters, age 49, who stated that she used to work at Brock’s and that they allowed her to have beer. Brock’s employees stated that Tucker was in the store cursing and yelling, and she grabbed the beer and left without paying. According to Bower’s report, Tucker “had slurred speech and trouble standing and appeared to be extremely intoxicated.” Tucker was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Public Intoxication: On February 13, Patrolman Jessy Burgess came into contact with Patrick Clevenger, age 46, in the parking lot of Walmart. Burgess reported that Clevenger was “inside the vehicle yelling and screaming cuss words… kicking the dash and headliner of the vehicle… talking to people that weren’t there.” Burgess asked Clevenger if he was okay, and Clevenger stated he was waiting for someone to come so he could fix his vehicle. Burgess reported that Clevenger appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs, and Clevenger was placed under arrest. A search of Clevenger’s person found a cut straw with cocaine-like residue, and an inventory of his vehicle found a loaded Glock pistol. Police found that Clevenger had a prior felony conviction from 2008 for Possession of Schedule II.
Public Intoxication: On February 13, officers were dispatched to a disabled vehicle on US 25/70. Police had already spoken to the driver, who stated he would call a tow truck, but the vehicle had not yet been moved after several hours. Dispatch advised that the call stated they had seen the driver smoking from a pipe in the vehicle. Patrolman Chris Silvers spoke to the driver, who was identified as Michael Collins, age 29. Collins stated he had not yet called a tow truck, and Silvers requested that Collins call the tow service while he was there so police could be sure the call was made. Collins made a phone call to a saved contact in his phone, during which he made several inappropriate comments to the recipient before hanging up. Silvers suspected that Collins was under the influence of drugs and asked him to exit the vehicle. Collins was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication and an inventory of his vehicle revealed a grinder, a glass pipe, and a glass jar containing suspected marijuana.
Driving While Revoked/Possession of Schedule II: On February 13, Patrolman Shane Bower initiated a traffic stop for a suspected drunk driver. Bower spoke to the driver, Dairl McCarty, age 50, who stated he had consumed a small amount of alcohol and that his driver’s license was revoked for DUI. Bower had McCarty step out of the vehicle, at which point Bower could see a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in plain sight in the vehicle. Bower also retrieved a glass pipe from the vehicle. McCarty was placed under arrest for possession of Schedule II. McCarty’s passenger was identified as Melissa Hill, age 37, who was found to have an active warrant for Failure to Appear. Both parties were transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Assault: On February 12, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the Cocke County Recreation Department gymnasium regarding an incident that occurred during the recreation league championship basketball game. Suggs spoke to Felicia Stone, who stated that her son had been playing in the game. Stone stated that after the game, another player allegedly pushed her son from behind, causing him to fall and injure his arm. Police also spoke to Barry McGaha, the father of the player who allegedly pushed Stone’s son. McGaha stated that his son did push the other player, but that Stone had come onto the court afterward and assaulted McGaha’s son. Police reviewed security footage of the incident, in which Stone is seen coming onto the court and approaching McGaha’s son before leaving the frame of the video. No warrants or citations were issued to either party, and both parties were given information regarding obtaining the police report and what legal actions were available.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
